02/01/2018 | 10:05am CET

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM bolsters live entertainment business in Italy by acquiring majority stake in D'Alessandro e Galli

01.02.2018 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

CTS EVENTIM bolsters live entertainment business in Italy by acquiring majority stake in D'Alessandro e Galli

  • CTS EVENTIM buys 60 percent stake in renowned promoter of festivals and concerts
  • Third acquisition within five months consolidates leading position in Italian live entertainment market
  • Founder duo remains invested in the company and will continue pushing for further growth

Munich/Camaiore (Lucca), 1 February 2018. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, is acquiring 60 percent of the shares in D'Alessandro e Galli (Di and Gi), the Italian promoter of festivals and concerts. By inking the deal, CTS EVENTIM is bolstering its position in the Italian live entertainment market, following the takeovers of Vertigo and Friends & Partners in 2017. The transaction, which has already been put into effect, gives CTS EVENTIM access to an attractive portfolio of festivals and artists which strategically complements the company's existing activities in Italy.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, commented that 'With TicketOne, we have been the leading ticketing provider in Italy for more than ten years. Now we have progressed, within a very short period, to become the market leader in the live entertainment segment as well. This is a milestone in our internationalisation strategy. The Italian market is one of the most diversified and attractive in Europe - and there can hardly be a promoter that symbolises its creativity and vitality as much as D'Alessandro e Galli.'

Di and Gi celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and has established itself during that time as one of the leading promoters of festivals, tours and concerts in Italy. Artists whose shows in Italy have been organised by Di and Gi in recent years include Adele, Justin Bieber, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Mark Knopfler, Jennifer Lopez, Ennio Morricone and Paul Simon. The annual festival highlight is the internationally renowned 'Lucca Summer Festival', which took place for the 20th time in 2017 and drew more than 120,000 visitors to Tuscany, thanks to acts like the Rolling Stones, Green Day and Robbie Williams.

Mimmo D'Alessandro, who will continue to manage the operations of Di and Gi jointly with co-founder Adolfo Galli, added that 'We are delighted to be part of CTS EVENTIM from this day on. This provides us with access to the resources of a global player that not only has the most sophisticated ticketing platform in the world, but is also able to organise Europe-wide concert tours. We also have an opportunity to continue our company's special culture - the interests of artists will remain the centre of focus for everything we do at D'Alessandro e Galli.'

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and
live entertainment. More than 150 million tickets for over 200,000 events are marketed annually using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile devices. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane" and "Southside". Some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London.
CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2016, its 2,384-strong workforce generated a total of 830 million Euro in revenues in 25 countries.

About D'Alessandro e Galli
The roots of D'Alessandro e Galli (Di and Gi) go back to 1987 when Mimmo D'Alessandro and
Adolfo Galli joined forces to promote Zucchero's and Joe Cocker's tour in Italy. What began as a fruitful one-off collaboration has long since turned into one of the country's leading live entertainment companies organising successful tours in Italy and other European countries as well. Adele, Justin Bieber, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Mark Knopfler, Jennifer Lopez, Ennio Morricone und Paul Simon are just some of the artists for whom tours have been organised by Di and Gi in recent years. Some of the main acts in Di and Gi's upcoming season are
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Gorillaz, Lenny Kravitz, LP, Katy Perry, Ringo Starr, James Taylor,
Tears for Fears and Roger Waters. With offices in Viareggio and Brescia, Di and Gi takes pride in its modus operandi as an independent promoter focussing solely on the artists' and audience's interests.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications:
Christian Steinhof
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
[email protected]

D'Alessandro e Galli:
Maddalena Rocchi
Press Office
Tel.: +39.0584.30335
[email protected]


01.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-233
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

650451  01.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=650451&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
