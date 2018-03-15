Log in
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA (EVD)
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/15/2018 | 05:55pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2018 / 17:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018 German: https://www.eventim.de/obj/media/DE-eventim/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/Geschaeftsbericht_2017.pdf English: https://www.eventim.de/obj/media/en/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/AnnualReport_2017.pdf


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Internet: www.eventim.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664769  15.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664769&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL10.50%25 516
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP31.85%17 690
EXPEDIA INC-5.42%16 630
