|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
15.03.2018 / 17:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018
German: https://www.eventim.de/obj/media/DE-eventim/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/Geschaeftsbericht_2017.pdf
English: https://www.eventim.de/obj/media/en/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/AnnualReport_2017.pdf
15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de