Cubic : Introduces the Enhanced DTECH M3X Line of Ultra-Portable Networking Modules at SOFIC 2018

05/22/2018 | 05:50am CEST

Cubic Mission Solutions' M3X offers powerful networking capability in the most compact, full-featured, scalable package on the market

SAN DIEGO - May 22, 2018 - Cubic Corporation(NYSE: CUB) today announced that itsCubicMission Solutions(CMS) business division launched the new and improved M3X networking modulesfrom its DTECH product line at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa, Florida. With the industry's lowest size, weight and power (SWaP), the M3X product family allows users to operate in austere environments with ruggedized modules consisting of a network switch, router, application server and smart battery power system.

'We are very pleased to unveil the latest enhancements to our recently launched M3X product family at SOFIC this year,' said Michael Barthlow, vice president of secure networking, Cubic Mission Solutions. 'Truly a game-changer in the industry, the M3X redefines modularity and represents a new operational capability and configuration system for warfighters and communications professionals, ready to be deployed for any mission, anytime, anywhere.'

The M3X features a raised angle connector (RAC) that allows the modules to interconnect seamlessly without the use of an external Ethernet or external power cable. With an interlocking rail system, the M3X modules easily snap together both vertically and horizontally, allowing unlimited configurations for both tactical command posts and executive travel. Its reduced SWaP is compact and portable enough to be transported within a small messenger bag or backpack. In addition, the M3X offers a scalable and intelligent power system through modules that can be inserted anywhere in the stack, providing user critical feedback on battery and alternating current (AC) power status.

The M3X will be showcased at Cubic's booth #1135 on the exhibit show floor at the Tampa Convention Center. For more information on the M3X, visit www.cubic.com/m3x.

###

Disclaimer

Cubic Corporation published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 03:49:15 UTC
