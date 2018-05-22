Log in
Cubic : Introduces the Enhanced DTECH M3X Line of Ultra-Portable Networking Modules at SOFIC 2018

05/22/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division launched the new and improved M3X networking modules from its DTECH product line at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa, Florida. With the industry's lowest size, weight and power (SWaP), the M3X product family allows users to operate in austere environments with ruggedized modules consisting of a network switch, router, application server and smart battery power system.

Cubic’s M3X networking modules offer powerful networking capability in the most compact, full-featured, scalable package on the market.

"We are very pleased to unveil the latest enhancements to our recently launched M3X product family at SOFIC this year," said Michael Barthlow, vice president of secure networking, Cubic Mission Solutions. "Truly a game-changer in the industry, the M3X redefines modularity and represents a new operational capability and configuration system for warfighters and communications professionals, ready to be deployed for any mission, anytime, anywhere."

The M3X features a raised angle connector (RAC) that allows the modules to interconnect seamlessly without the use of an external Ethernet or external power cable. With an interlocking rail system, the M3X modules easily snap together both vertically and horizontally, allowing unlimited configurations for both tactical command posts and executive travel. Its reduced SWaP is compact and portable enough to be transported within a small messenger bag or backpack. In addition, the M3X offers a scalable and intelligent power system through modules that can be inserted anywhere in the stack, providing user critical feedback on battery and alternating current (AC) power status.

The M3X will be showcased at Cubic's booth #1135 on the exhibit show floor at the Tampa Convention Center. For more information on the M3X, visit www.cubic.com/M3X

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for C4ISR, training and transportation customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

 

Cubic Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Cubic Corporation)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-introduces-the-enhanced-dtech-m3x-line-of-ultra-portable-networking-modules-at-sofic-2018-300652389.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
