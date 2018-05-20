Log in
CUBIC CORPORATION (CUB)
Cubic : to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition

05/20/2018 | 02:45am CEST

Cubic Global Defense to demonstrate NextTraining™ capabilities for the multi-domain environment

SAN DIEGO - May 21, 2018 - Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense(CGD) business division will be showcasing its industry-leading training solutions at the Association of the United States Army's 2018 LANPAC Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii from May 22-24. LANPAC is an international event highlighting the role of land forces in the Indo-Asia-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force.

'As the U.S. and our partner nations' armed forces move towards a multi-domain environment, readiness is becoming increasingly more important,' said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. 'Cubic's NextTraining solutions deliver quantifiable results and predictive analysis to accelerate training efficiency and we are pleased to demonstrate how our capabilities can meet the needs of our allied forces in the Indo-Pacific region.'

Cubic will be demonstrating the following training capabilities at LANPAC:

  • Next-Generation Exercise Control (EXCON) and After Action Review (AAR):CATS Metrix™ is a sophisticated software product for EXCON and AAR used by operators and instructors to plan, conduct, control, monitor, record, debrief and evaluate live force-on-force training from squad to brigade level. CATS Metrix provides automated operator support to evaluate defined goals, doctrines and tactics during a live exercise, resulting in an AAR with feedback to the exercise unit.
  • SCOPIC:Synthetic Wrap technologyis the art of providing battle-winning niche capabilities to real instrumented training. These capabilities, which are wholly virtual or a hybrid of real and virtual, wrap a rich, contextual layer of synthetic systems around company, battalion or formation training exercises out on the ground. It is distributed through state-of-the-art Cubic Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networking technology, providing a platform of huge bandwidth to carry all the essential components of integrated Synthetic Wrap.
  • Rapid Raid Rehearsal (R3T) Augmented Reality Headset: R3T provides warfighters and law enforcement agencies with the ability to instantly create a virtual interior space to practice team movement and clearing concepts. Using a tablet with simple gestures and the supplied hardware, a team can train anywhere in a matter of minutes. From mud huts to megacities, R3T is the ideal solution to accelerate squad readiness for urban warfare.
  • Synthetic Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (SYN-ISR): SYN-ISR brings on-the-ground situation into the operations center. SYN-ISR provides sensor Full Motion Video (FMV) in the same format as operational platforms, allowing use of persistent analysis and consumption software. SYN-ISR also supports custom actors, vehicles and behaviors, illustrating unique events tailorable to each training and exercise scenario.
  • Portable Communication Stations:portable communications stations provide a mobile platform to enable localized exercise control and monitoring.They act as a self- contained mini-EXCON providing situational awareness during skills training of small groups. Cubic's offerings can be deployed on support vehicles or individual instructors.
  • EXONAUT® Software Suite: EXONAUT from Cubic partner 4C Strategies, enables qualitative and quantitative training objective assessments and is easily integrated with Cubic's CATS Metrix to increase training design and management effectiveness. Cubic is the distributor for this training readiness management system which is used to plan, conduct, assess, integrate and evaluate collective training events.

Visit Cubic at booth #L14 on the exhibit hall floor at the Sheraton Waikiki. Follow Cubic Global Defense at @CubicDefense on Twitter and join the social conversation with #LANPAC.

###

Disclaimer

Cubic Corporation published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 00:44:02 UTC
