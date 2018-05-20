Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cubic Corporation    CUB

CUBIC CORPORATION (CUB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cubic : to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 02:45am CEST

Cubic Mission Solutions to demonstrate solutions that enable a common operational environment from the edge to the enterprise

SAN DIEGO - May 21, 2018 - Cubic Corporation(NYSE: CUB) today announced that itsCubicMission Solutions(CMS) business division will demonstrate a comprehensive suite of scalable and modular Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions for the U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) community at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) from May 21-24 in Tampa, Florida. SOFIC is the premier conference for the SOF community, bringing together industry leaders, U.S. Special Operations Command and government officials to collaborate on challenges and initiatives in delivering cutting-edge capabilities for SOF operators.

'As a leader in C4ISR solutions, we are constantly working to identify our customers' evolving pain points and needs in order to deliver effective solutions for their mission success,' said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. 'At SOFIC, we'll be highlighting our solutions built to provide operational advantage in the most demanding environments - from the edge to the enterprise.'

Cubic will showcase demonstrations of capabilities for the SOF operators from its secure communications, GATR, DTECH, Vocality, TeraLogics, MotionDSP, Cross Domain (XD) and Vocality product lines including:

  • Expeditionary C4ISR Command Center:Cubic's proven C4ISR solutionsmaximize the 'data-to-decision' process while delivering the common edge environment. With a distributed cloud architecture and edge-cloud approach, Cubic's capabilities consistently reduce complexity, improve resiliency and empower mobility.
  • Small Team and Executive Communications:Cubic's agile and extremely flexible, small form factor solutions capitalize on industry leading SWaP to deliver compact, interagency, interoperable C4ISR solutions.
  • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) exploitation and communications:Cubic delivers fully integrated software-defined solutions for ISR applications. Combined with our expeditionary satellite communications (SATCOM), these solutions ensure combat commanders and the enterprise have uninterrupted access to real-time intelligence without depending on larger data networks to store and deliver information. This software-defined platform increases performance, reduces manpower needs and decreases satellite transmission rates by up to 50 percent.
  • SATCOM Deployable Node:Cubic's expeditionary SATCOM and networking solutions offer complete mission flexibility with the smallest pack out on the market to support all customer bases, including humanitarian disaster relief and international partners.
  • Secure Communications/ISR Services:Partnering with Shield Aviation, Cubic to provide ISR services utilizing Shield Aviation's Beyond-Line-Of-Site (BLOS) Group-3 Unmanned Air Vehicle System. The system provides long range, long endurance capabilities with significant payload capacity to provide versatile mission solutions.

In addition, Cubic will host a silent auction and cocktail social to benefit Task Force Dagger Foundationon Tuesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. ET in the Skyway Meeting Room at the Embassy Suites. Visit Cubic at booth #1135 on the exhibit hall floor at the Tampa Convention Center. Follow Cubic Mission Solutions @Cubic_MS and join the social conversation with #SOFIC.

###

Disclaimer

Cubic Corporation published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 00:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUBIC CORPORATION
02:45aCUBIC : to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Expo..
PU
02:45aCUBIC : to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces I..
PU
05/17CUBIC : 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training, Readiness C..
AQ
05/16CUBIC : and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Read..
PR
05/14TRANSPORTATION PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS : Types and Market Analysis Including CAGR,..
AQ
05/11CUBIC : Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Cou..
AQ
05/10CUBIC : Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Cou..
PR
05/09CUBIC : Recognized on Forbes America's 2018 Best Midsized Employers List for Sec..
AQ
05/08CUBIC : Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsized Employers List f..
PU
05/08CUBIC : Recognized on Forbes America's 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Seco..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Needham downgrades Cubic; shares -1.1% 
05/02Cubic Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/02Cubic Corporation's (CUB) CEO Brad Feldmann on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
05/02Cubic beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
05/01Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 179 M
EBIT 2018 34,7 M
Net income 2018 19,3 M
Debt 2018 146 M
Yield 2018 0,31%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 1 913 M
Chart CUBIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cubic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | CUB | US2296691064 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CUBIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 70,6 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley H. Feldmann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anshooman Aga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Janet William Marshall Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John H. Warner Independent Director
Bruce G. Blakley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUBIC CORPORATION19.17%1 913
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.32%99 695
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.20%91 489
AIRBUS SE18.05%89 629
RAYTHEON11.87%60 501
GENERAL DYNAMICS-0.83%59 929
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.