Cubic : to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018

Cubic Mission Solutions to demonstrate solutions that enable a common operational environment from the edge to the enterprise

SAN DIEGO - May 21, 2018 - Cubic Corporation(NYSE: CUB) today announced that itsCubicMission Solutions(CMS) business division will demonstrate a comprehensive suite of scalable and modular Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions for the U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) community at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) from May 21-24 in Tampa, Florida. SOFIC is the premier conference for the SOF community, bringing together industry leaders, U.S. Special Operations Command and government officials to collaborate on challenges and initiatives in delivering cutting-edge capabilities for SOF operators.

'As a leader in C4ISR solutions, we are constantly working to identify our customers' evolving pain points and needs in order to deliver effective solutions for their mission success,' said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. 'At SOFIC, we'll be highlighting our solutions built to provide operational advantage in the most demanding environments - from the edge to the enterprise.'

Cubic will showcase demonstrations of capabilities for the SOF operators from its secure communications, GATR, DTECH, Vocality, TeraLogics, MotionDSP, Cross Domain (XD) and Vocality product lines including:

Expeditionary C4ISR Command Center: Cubic's proven C4ISR solutions maximize the 'data-to-decision' process while delivering the common edge environment. With a distributed cloud architecture and edge-cloud approach, Cubic's capabilities consistently reduce complexity, improve resiliency and empower mobility.

Small Team and Executive Communications: Cubic's agile and extremely flexible, small form factor solutions capitalize on industry leading SWaP to deliver compact, interagency, interoperable C4ISR solutions.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) exploitation and communications: Cubic delivers fully integrated software-defined solutions for ISR applications. Combined with our expeditionary satellite communications (SATCOM), these solutions ensure combat commanders and the enterprise have uninterrupted access to real-time intelligence without depending on larger data networks to store and deliver information. This software-defined platform increases performance, reduces manpower needs and decreases satellite transmission rates by up to 50 percent.

SATCOM Deployable Node: Cubic's expeditionary SATCOM and networking solutions offer complete mission flexibility with the smallest pack out on the market to support all customer bases, including humanitarian disaster relief and international partners.

Secure Communications/ISR Services: Partnering with Shield Aviation, Cubic to provide ISR services utilizing Shield Aviation's Beyond-Line-Of-Site (BLOS) Group-3 Unmanned Air Vehicle System. The system provides long range, long endurance capabilities with significant payload capacity to provide versatile mission solutions.

In addition, Cubic will host a silent auction and cocktail social to benefit Task Force Dagger Foundationon Tuesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. ET in the Skyway Meeting Room at the Embassy Suites. Visit Cubic at booth #1135 on the exhibit hall floor at the Tampa Convention Center. Follow Cubic Mission Solutions @Cubic_MS and join the social conversation with #SOFIC.

###