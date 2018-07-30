Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.    CFR

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. (CFR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cullen/Frost Bankers : Announces Election Of Cynthia Comparin To Board Of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 10:49pm CEST

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) announced that Cynthia Comparin, the founder and recently retired CEO of Dallas-based Animato Technologies Corp., has been elected to the board. She has joined the board's Technology Committee and Audit Committee.

Cynthia Comparin

"Cynthia is a great addition to our board," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "She brings expertise in technology and finance as well as the experience of building and running her own company. She also has great civic and philanthropic experience and is a great match for Frost's culture."

Comparin is an independent director at Black Box Corp., a technology solutions provider where she serves on the Audit and Nominating and Governance Committees. She has prior corporate executive experience, including international operations, at Texas telecom and technology companies Electronic Data Systems (EDS), LTV Aerospace and Defense Co., Alltel and Northern Telecom.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas as well as management certifications from the Wharton Executive Program and Harvard Executive Program. She has been active in several Dallas-area nonprofits, including Tejas Girl Scouts Council, Big Brothers & Sisters of Metropolitan Dallas, and the Dallas County Hospital board of directors, and currently on the board of directors at Dallas CASA, the State of Texas Dietitian Advisory Board, the President's Advisory Council of the Dallas Center for the Performing Arts, and the co-chair of Christian Community Development Association's Leadership Scholarship.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $30.7 billion in assets at June 30, 2018. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

AB Mendez
Investor Relations
210-220-5234
       or
Bill Day
Media Relations
210-220-5427

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cullen/Frost Bankers)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cullenfrost-bankers-announces-election-of-cynthia-comparin-to-board-of-directors-300688725.html

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC.
10:49pCULLEN/FROST BANKERS : Announces Election Of Cynthia Comparin To Board Of Direct..
PR
07/26CULLEN/FROST BANKERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
07/26CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/26CULLEN/FROST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26CULLEN/FROST BANKERS : Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results
PR
07/23CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/12CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. : Hosts Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PR
06/22Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Regions Financial and Three Additional Fin..
AC
06/01FROST : Investment Advisors' Funds Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary
PR
05/30CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) CEO Phil Green on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
07/26Cullen/Frost Bankers declares $0.67 dividend 
07/26Cullen/Frost Bankers beats by $0.05, misses on revenue 
07/25Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
07/17CULLEN-FROST BANKERS : A Lower-Cost Producer In The Banking Industry 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.