Currency Exchange International Corp. to Live Stream Annual General Meeting on March 15, 2018 and Report Q1 2018 Financial Results on March 14, 2018

TORONTO, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:CXI) (OTCBB:CURN) announced today that shareholders and interested parties who cannot attend its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Thursday March 15, 2018 at 4:30 pm EST at the KPMG Toronto office, located at 333 Bay Street on the 46th Floor, will be able to participate via a live audio webcast presentation at the following link:



To join CXI AGM Live Stream Webcast from your computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/568106173

Audio only dial-in:

United States (Toll Free): 1 (866) 899-4679

Canada (Toll Free): 1 (888) 299-1889

Access Code:

568-106-173

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

First Quarter Financial Results:

The company will release its financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2018, after market close on Wednesday March 14, 2018.

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday March 15, 2017 at 8:30am EST. To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

Toll Free: +1 (855) 336-7594

Conference ID number: 9177197

For those of you who will be unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the company website.

About Currency Exchange International Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign currency exchange and related products and services in North America, including the Hawaiian Islands. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CEIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

