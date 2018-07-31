Log in
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. (CUI)
Currie Rose Resources Extends Private Placement Financing

07/31/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") announces that it has received subscriptions totalling $500,000, the amount of its previously announced private placement (see press release dated June 28, 2018).

Upon receipt of final expected funds, the Company anticipates closing the offering on or about August 7, 2018.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada. Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the recently acquired Rossland Project in BC.

Technically strong and corporately agile, we seek to add value through targeted exploration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RESPECT OF CURRIE ROSE, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mike Griffiths, CEO
Office: 905-688-9115
Email: [email protected]

Catherine Beckett, Manager Corporate Affairs
Office: 905-688-9115
Email: [email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Richard Griffiths President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Kritzinger Chief Financial Officer
Ryan James Smith Director
Robert Edward Kirtlan Independent Director
Stephen Edward Coates Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC.2
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-1.68%20 171
BARRICK GOLD CORP-19.36%12 909
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.75%12 095
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-6.03%9 935
POLYUS PAO--.--%9 496
