CUSTOMERS BANCORP INC (CUBI)
Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series C, Series D, Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock

02/14/2018

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (NYSE:CUBIPrC) of $0.4375 per share.  The dividend is payable on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2018.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE:CUBIPrD) of $0.40625 per share.  The dividend is payable on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2018.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE:CUBIPrE) of $0.403125 per share.  The dividend is payable on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2018.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE:CUBIPrF) of $0.375 per share.  The dividend is payable on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2018.

Institutional Background
Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank. Customers Bank is a community-based, full-service bank with assets of approximately $9.9 billion at December 31, 2017, and has been named among Forbes Magazine’s largest, and best, banks in America for 2018. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families through offices in Pennsylvania, as well was Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New Jersey. Committed to fostering customer loyalty, Customers Bank uses a High Tech/High Touch strategy that includes use of industry-leading technology to provide customers better access to their money, as well as Single Point of Contact banking by appointment at customers’ homes or offices 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers Bank offers a continually expanding portfolio of loans to small businesses, multi-family projects, mortgage companies and consumers. Customers Bancorp, Inc. voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information about Customers Bancorp, Inc. can be found on the Company's website, www.customersbank.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the  “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, among others, could cause Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important factors relating to operation and planned divestiture of BankMobile also could cause Customers Bancorp’s actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements.  Customers Bancorp, Inc. cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  Customers Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Customers Bancorp, Inc. or by or on behalf of Customers Bank.

Contacts:
Jay Sidhu, Chairman & CEO 610-935-8693
Robert Wahlman, CFO 610-743-8074
Bob Ramsey, IR & Strategic Planning, 484-926-7118

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
