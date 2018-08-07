Log in
CUTERA, INC. (CUTR)
07/26CUTERA : Finance from SFS helps Revere Clinics create European Laser..
AQ
07/21CUTERA LAUNCHES : The Next Evolution
AQ
07/16CUTERA LAUNCHES : The Next Evolution
GL
Cutera, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-72D32415301EC.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on CUTERA, INC.
09:04pCUTERA, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/26CUTERA : Finance from SFS helps Revere Clinics create European Laser Training Ac..
AQ
07/21CUTERA LAUNCHES TRUSCULPT ID, PERSON : The Next Evolution
AQ
07/16CUTERA LAUNCHES TRUSCULPT® ID, PERSO : The Next Evolution
GL
07/12Cutera, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
07/10CUTERA : Announces Appointment of Jason Richey as Chief Operating Officer
AQ
07/09Cutera Announces Appointment of Jason Richey as Chief Operating Officer
GL
06/15CUTERA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14CUTERA : Announces Expansion of FDA Indications for the truSculpt Body Contourin..
AQ
06/13Cutera Announces Expansion of FDA Indications for the truSculpt® Body Contour..
GL
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
07/16Cutera launches truSculpt iD, personalized body sculpting 
07/09Cutera appoints Jason Richey as COO 
06/15YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Wright Receives PMA, Allergan And Corbus Report Positi.. 
06/13FDA clears expanded use for CUTERA's truSculpt 3D 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 178 M
EBIT 2018 10,8 M
Net income 2018 8,58 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 72,48
P/E ratio 2019 45,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 558 M
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 59,7 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Reinstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Daniel Plants Chairman
Robert Jason Richey Chief Operating Officer
Sandra A. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lukas Hunziker Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-9.70%558
DANAHER CORPORATION10.22%71 592
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.81%63 219
INTUITIVE SURGICAL42.71%59 240
ILLUMINA52.18%48 857
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION35.26%45 844
