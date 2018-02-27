Cutera to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUTR), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, announced today that James Reinstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Sandra Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



30th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 12 th , 2018 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA at 12:00 pm Pacific Time

, 2018 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA at 12:00 pm Pacific Time Cowen’s 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 at The Boston Marriott Copley Place at 8:00 am Eastern Time

A live audio webcast and slides of the presentation will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cutera.com following each presentation.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser, light and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

