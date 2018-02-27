Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cutera, Inc.    CUTR

CUTERA, INC. (CUTR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cutera to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:31pm CET

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUTR), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, announced today that James Reinstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Sandra Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • 30th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 12th, 2018 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA at 12:00 pm Pacific Time
  • Cowen’s 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 at The Boston Marriott Copley Place at 8:00 am Eastern Time

A live audio webcast and slides of the presentation will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cutera.com following each presentation.  

About Cutera, Inc.
Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser, light and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

CONTACTS:  

Cutera, Inc.
Sandra Gardiner
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
415-657-5500

Investor Relations
John Mills 
Integrated Corporate Relations, Inc. 
646-277-1254 
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUTERA, INC.
01:31pCutera to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
GL
02/15Cutera Showcases Expanded Portfolio at AAD
GL
02/15CUTERA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors ..
AQ
02/14Cutera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Record Revenue and Financial..
GL
02/14CUTERA, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/03CUTERA : Summerlin Dermatology of Las Vegas Announces Arrival of Cutera truSculp..
AQ
02/03CUTERA : Summerlin Dermatology of Las Vegas Announces Arrival of Cutera truSculp..
AQ
01/24CUTERA : New Products from Cutera
AQ
01/17Cutera, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results
GL
01/08CUTERA : Enters Two New Aesthetic Markets With Launch Of New Products
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14Cutera's (CUTR) CEO James Reinstein on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
02/14Cutera beats by $0.09, beats on revenue 
02/13Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
01/06YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Lipocine Ahead Of Ad Com, Ohr's MAKO Study Fails, Zafg.. 
2017YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Synergy's New CEO, AbbVie Data, TiGenix Changes 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 179 M
EBIT 2018 15,3 M
Net income 2018 8,57 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 71,02
P/E ratio 2019 47,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 630 M
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | CUTR | US2321091082 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 59,0 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Reinstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Daniel Plants Chairman
Bernie Schneider Vice President-Operations
Sandra A. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lukas Hunziker Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-0.55%630
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC10.14%85 841
DANAHER7.01%70 336
INTUITIVE SURGICAL17.15%48 513
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION6.82%37 928
ROYAL PHILIPS-0.13%36 857
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.