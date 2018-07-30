Log in
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. (CVBF)
CVB Financial Corp. : to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Community Bank Investor Conference

07/30/2018

Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVB Financial Corp., will be making a presentation and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Community Bank Investor Conference on Tuesday, July 31st and Wednesday, August 1st, 2018. The conference will take place at the Hilton Midtown in New York, N.Y.

Mr. Myers will be giving a formal presentation on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. (EDT). The presentation will be available by way of live webcast and can be accessed through a link http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw44/cvbf/ or by visiting CVB Financial Corp.’s website at www.cbbank.com under the “Investors” tab for 90 days after the presentation.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with assets of approximately $8.1 billion. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 51 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 338 M
EBIT 2018 220 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 20,03
P/E ratio 2019 16,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,96x
Capitalization 2 610 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.0.34%2 610
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
