CVB Financial Corp. : to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Community Bank Investor Conference

Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVB
Financial Corp., will be making a presentation and hosting one-on-one
meetings with investors at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Community
Bank Investor Conference on Tuesday, July 31st and Wednesday,
August 1st, 2018. The conference will take place at the
Hilton Midtown in New York, N.Y.
Mr. Myers will be giving a formal presentation on Tuesday, July 31, 2018
at 11:30 a.m. (EDT). The presentation will be available by way of live
webcast and can be accessed through a link http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw44/cvbf/
or by visiting CVB Financial Corp.’s website at www.cbbank.com
under the “Investors”
tab for 90 days after the presentation.
Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens
Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies
headquartered in California with assets of approximately $8.1 billion.
Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top
performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking,
lending and investing services through 51 banking centers and 3 trust
office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange
County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the
Central Valley area of California.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ
under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVB
Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the “Investors”
tab.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005802/en/