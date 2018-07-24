Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity Ltd    CCPG   JE00B9MRHZ51

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/24 05:22:24 pm
114.5 GBp   -0.22%
05:08pCVC CREDIT PART : Net Asset Value Weekly to 13 Jul 2018
PU
07/23CVC CREDIT PART : Sale of Treasury Shares
PU
07/20CVC CREDIT PART : Net Asset Value Weekly to 06 Jul 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity : Net Asset Value Weekly to 13 Jul 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

24 July 2018

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)

Registered Office: IFC1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE1 4BP

Weekly Announcement of Estimated Net Asset Values

The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information.

As at 13 July 2018 the estimated net asset values ('NAV') per share 1 of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Share Class

Sedol

NAV per share

Weekly Performance %

Month to date Performance %

Euro

B9G79F5

€1.0987

0.2189

0.2281

Sterling

B9MRHZ5

£1.1304

0.2572

0.2750

The NAV per share figures in this announcement are an estimate, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations. The final month-end NAV per share may be materially different from these estimated weekly values, and the figures above should only be taken as indicative values which have been provided for information only. No reliance should be placed on them. Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The weekly performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated weekly NAV per share. The month to date performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV per share at the end of the last calendar month. Weekly and month to date performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Elliott Griffiths of BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A., Jersey Branch, Valuations Manager.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A., Jersey Branch

Tel: +44 (0) 1534 813800

Date: 24 July 2018

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

1The terms of the Company's prospectus require the reporting of the NAV per share exclusive of current year income, in addition to the foregoing information. The NAV per share excluding current year income for the period ended 13 July 2018 is as follows:

Euro class: €1.0960

Sterling class: £1.1275

Disclaimer

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 15:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN
05:08pCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 13 Jul 2018
PU
07/23CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Sale of Treasury Shares
PU
07/20CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 06 Jul 2018
PU
07/20CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Sale of Treasury Shares
PU
07/19CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 29 Jun 2018
PU
07/17CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Sale of Treasury Shares
PU
07/13CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Sale of Treasury Shares
PU
07/09CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Sale of Treasury Shares
PU
07/05CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Result of Placing of Treasury Shares
PU
07/04CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 22 Jun 2018
PU
More news
Chart CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY LTD
Duration : Period :
CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Boléat Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY LTD1.32%646
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION7.32%7 196
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 205
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED-2.09%3 611
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 076
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.80%1 915
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.