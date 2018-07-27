CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity : Sale of Treasury Shares

27 July 2018

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)

Registered Office: IFC 1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4BP

Sale of Treasury Shares

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the sale of ordinary Sterling shares out of treasury (the 'Sale'). The Sale raised gross proceeds of £1,826,720 through the sale of 1,600,000 ordinary Sterling shares at a price of £1.1417 per share, representing a premium to the net asset value per ordinary Sterling share as at 13 July 2018. Settlement is expected to take place on or around 31 July 2018.

Following completion of the Sale, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) will consist of:

121,990,573 ordinary Euro shares of no par value

327,912,653 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value

Each ordinary Euro share carries the right to 1 vote and each ordinary Sterling share carries the right to 1.17 votes.

The total number of voting rights of the ordinary Euro shares of no par value is 121,990,573 and of the ordinary Sterling shares of no par value is 383,657,804. The total number of voting rights in the Company will be 505,648,377. The Company will hold the following ordinary shares in treasury:

9,353,558 ordinary Euro shares of no par value (non-voting)

29,962,531 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value (non-voting)

ENQUIRIES

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited

Richard Boléat

+44 1534 625 522

Winterflood Securities Limited

Joe Winkley

Neil Morgan

+44 20 3100 0000

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission

A copy of this announcement is and will be available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions for inspection on the Company's web site at www.ccpeol.com