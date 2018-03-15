CVS Health : Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today released the following statement regarding the ''Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act," introduced by U.S. Senators Collins, McCaskill, Barrasso, Stabenow and Cassidy and the "Know the Lowest Price Act of 2018," introduced by U.S. Senators Stabenow, Collins, Wyden, Cassidy, McCaskill and Barrasso. These bills prevent companies from instituting contract provisions, known as "gag clauses," which prohibit pharmacists from informing patients if the cash price of a prescription is lower than the cost the patient would pay using their health insurance.

"CVS Health applauds the introduction of the "Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act," and the "Know the Lowest Price Act of 2018," which will help ensure all consumers can make informed decisions about their prescription drug costs at the pharmacy counter. CVS Health's own pharmacy benefit manager, CVS Caremark, does not engage in the practice of preventing pharmacists from informing patients of the cash price of a prescription drug, known as "gag clauses." Actually, our contracts with all dispensing pharmacies in our network require that CVS Caremark members always get the benefit of at least the lower of the pharmacy's cash price and the plan's copay. If a CVS Caremark plan member's copay for a drug is greater than the dispensing pharmacy's contracted rate, it is not our practice to collect that difference from the pharmacy. We are pleased to see these bills align the industry to these consumer best practices and applaud Senators Collins, Stabenow, Wyden, McCaskill, Barrasso, and Cassidy for their leadership."

