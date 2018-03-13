Log in
CVS HEALTH    CVS

CVS HEALTH (CVS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/13 06:03:31 pm
68.54 USD   -0.68%
05:34pCVS HEALTH : Stockholders Approve CVS Health's Acquisition of Aetna ..
DJ
05:09pCVS HEALTH : Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition
DJ
03/11CAMPBELL SOUP S : Barron's
RE
CVS Health : Stockholders Approve CVS Health's Acquisition of Aetna -- Update

03/13/2018 | 05:34pm CET

By Aisha Al-Muslim

CVS Health Co and Aetna Inc. stockholders have voted to approve the pharmacy company's acquisition of the health insurer.

More than 98% of the shares voted were in favor of the proposal, according to the preliminary results from a special meeting Tuesday, CVS said. Among Aetna shareholders, about 97% of the votes cast were in favor of the transaction.

The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to required regulatory approvals.

In December, CVS Health announced it agreed to buy Aetna for about $69 billion in cash and stock in a move to transform the pharmacy company and capture more of what consumers spend on health care.

Aetna stockholders are to receive more than $207 per share--$145 in cash and 0.8378 of a CVS share, or about $62, in stock, the companies said in December.

"When this merger is complete, the combined company will be well-positioned to reshape the consumer health care experience, putting people at the center of health care delivery to ensure they have access to high-quality, more affordable care where they are, when they need it," CVS Health President and Chief Executive Larry Merlo said in prepared remarks.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : CVS Health, Aetna
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AETNA 0.10% 177.25 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 189 B
EBIT 2018 9 961 M
Net income 2018 5 768 M
Debt 2018 20 750 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 12,74
P/E ratio 2019 11,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 70 277 M
Chart CVS HEALTH
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Technical Analysis Chart | CVS | US1266501006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 88,2 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH-4.46%70 277
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-3.40%69 941
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO4.84%44 160
MCKESSON CORPORATION1.19%32 146
CARDINAL HEALTH18.10%22 772
AMERISOURCEBERGEN9.22%21 747
