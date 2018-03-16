CVS Pharmacy : Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), announced today that all of its more than 9,800 pharmacies have the new Shingrix vaccine available for patients.1 The new vaccine was licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 and is now recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Healthy adults age 50 and older are recommended to get two doses of Shingrix, two to six months apart, to prevent shingles and reduce the course and severity of the disease. The Shingrix vaccine is considered more than 90 percent effective at preventing shingles and protection stays above 85 percent for at least the first four years after a patient is vaccinated.

Ninety-nine percent of people ages 50 and older are at risk of getting shingles, a painful rash that is also known as herpes zoster, in their lifetime. There are an estimated one million cases of shingles each year in the U.S. It is recommended that patients who have had shingles, have previously received the Zostavax vaccine,2 or who are unsure if they have had chickenpox, receive the Shingrix vaccine. Anyone who has recovered from chickenpox may develop shingles, including children, although the risk of shingles increases as people age.

"Vaccination is key to preventing shingles and CVS Pharmacy is pleased to be able to provide patients with convenient access to this new and more effective vaccine," said Kevin Hourican, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy Services, for CVS Pharmacy. "Our pharmacists can help patients determine if Shingrix is right for them and can vaccinate patients at times and locations that work for their busy schedules."

Many health insurance plans will cover the new vaccine, including Medicare Part D. Patients are encouraged to contact their insurance provider to determine if and when their individual plan will cover the Shingrix vaccine. Patients can visit www.cvs.com to find nearby CVS Pharmacy locations and to learn more about the Shingrix vaccine and other immunizations CVS Pharmacy provides. Certain immunizations have age and location restrictions.

1Due to state regulations, the Shingrix vaccine is currently not available at CVS Pharmacy locations in Florida.

2If a patient has recently received the Zostavax vaccine, they should wait at least eight weeks before receiving the Shingrix vaccine.

