The On-Hold Music Dividing the Nation : 'Enraging' or 'Hypnotizing'?

By Jon Kamp and Sumathi Reddy

One of the most polarizing pieces of music in America isn't being performed at any of the nation's concert halls. Anyone can hear it by calling CVS.

The on-hold tune drives Harvard psychiatrist Steven Schlozman out of his mind. "What they're playing is supposed to soothe you, but after the three-billionth time it's particularly unsoothing," Dr. Schlozman said. Adding up a career's worth of pharmacy calls, he estimates he has spent nearly 600 hours listening to the same song.

By contrast, Mark Montcalm, a Michigan pharmacist who frequently called CVS for matters such as prescription transfers while working for a competitor, posted his version of the on-hold song on YouTube. Sitting at a piano in a white pharmacist's coat, he rattles off a phone-tree script -- "to refill a prescription, press one" -- and tickles the ivories.

"It had a good melody," he said. "For someone who's musical, it's definitely one of the less annoying tunes that gets stuck in your head."

One commenter to his post said they would like to arrange the song for acoustic guitar. Another called it "hypnotizing, deeply moving and somewhat existentialist."

The composition is a keyboard song that flows through gentle valleys and builds to dramatic peaks, and has been played by thousands of CVS stores for almost two decades. Admirers have fueled questions about its origins reaching back a century.

"Personally, I'm a fan," said Cristina Stacy, marketing director at Houston-based On Hold Marketing Works, a company that provides such music. "It's beautiful in its simplicity; it's sort of the quintessential 'on-hold' tune."

She said CVS sticking with the same song for some two decades is "either lazy or genius. The song does seem to have a cultlike following and has taken on a mystical quality."

CVS Health Corp. said most comments about the song are complimentary.

"We've kept this song as our on-hold music for so long because of the numerous positive comments we've received from customers over the years, " spokesman Mike DeAngelis said.

Hold music is engineered to fill dead air and keep people on the line until help arrives. The music generally tilts toward generic-sounding, inoffensive instrumental pieces from royalty-free music libraries.

"You want something that is light, that is upbeat and that is not going to put listeners to sleep," said Mitch Keller, marketing chair for the Experience Marketing Association, formerly the On Hold Messaging Association. Research has shown most people will hang up after a minute of silence, while music and messaging -- often spoken ads in between background music -- keeps callers tuned in, he said.

The CVS song has become a prescription for annoyance among some frequent callers, many of whom are irritated by poor sound quality.

Robin Lapham, 62, an Arizona resident who said her health insurer requires her to use CVS, posted a complaint on Facebook and emailed the company through the corporate website to urge a change. "That music enrages me every time I hear it," she said.

A change.org petition, which has about 30 supporters, suggests "Scandinavian thrash metal or nature sounds of whales mating" as an alternative. Pamela Gartner, a 58-year-old nanny in Atlanta, couldn't believe she heard the same song when calling a CVS across the country in Los Angeles for her daughter.

"The quality is so bad, it's like screeching in your ears," she said. "I've tried calling them to get it changed."

Mr. DeAngelis said all of CVS's more than 9,800 retail pharmacies should be using the same sound file, and people can call customer service to report any quality problems.

On-hold experts recommend switching up phone music periodically to avoid irritating customers, but CVS isn't the only company playing the long game.

Cisco Systems Inc. has sold systems with an ethereal, electronic hold tune -- called "Opus No. 1" -- since 2001. The company, which estimates millions of people hear the song every day, has never considered changing it, a spokeswoman said.

The Cisco song has a clear origin story: two teenagers created it, and one of them went on to build the company's first IP phones.

The CVS sound has a murkier provenance.

The company has long told customers the song is called "Golden Dragon" and was penned by Karl King, a famous circus composer who died in 1971. But keepers of Mr. King's legacy insist this is completely off key.

Mr. King did write an overture called "The Golden Dragon" more than 100 years ago, but it requires at least 25 instruments and runs for more than 11 minutes, said Jerrold Jimmerson, conductor of the Karl L. King Municipal Band in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

He has fielded inquiries from confused and sometimes persistent fans led his way by details from CVS. So has C.L. Barnhouse Co., the Oskaloosa, Iowa, music company that has published Karl King's work since 1909.

"It's such a stretch to me that so many people are interested in this, originally I thought one of my friends was playing a prank on me," said Andrew Glover, executive vice president at the music publisher.

CVS doesn't know how it arrived at the Karl King explanation. The company started using the music track when it came loaded on an interactive voice-response system purchased around 2000, Mr. DeAngelis said. The company that sold the system doesn't have records regarding the song, either.

Laura Romeo, an assistant to a vice president at Boston College, said she knows the answer: Her husband, James Romeo, created the song long before he died in 2002, and licensed it out for use. His name has popped up in some online forums where fans have discussed the song.

A Harvard-educated musician and businessman, Mr. Romeo ran a multimedia company in the Boston area with Ms. Romeo, who is also a musician, and they created music for everything from entertaining cats to backing magicians' stage shows. A Catholic, Mr. Romeo was particularly proud of his sacred music, Ms. Romeo said.

He likely licensed the song for a modest, one-time fee, said Ms. Romeo. She hasn't found paperwork regarding the deal, but said CVS contacted her to ensure the company could still use the song after Mr. Romeo passed away. "I said yeah, of course," she recalled. CVS said it doesn't have records of that conversation.

Ms. Romeo said her husband, who died due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, would have loved the song's lasting legacy. She still enjoys hearing it when she's on hold with the pharmacy. "It's like Jim's in the room," she said.

She said the poor sound quality detracts from the song, but also sympathized with people who are frequently stuck on hold.

"I think I'd get tired of it if I had to listen to it all day long," she said.

