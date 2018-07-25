CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Notice of General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting (the "GM") of CWT International Limited (the "Company") will be held at Regus Conference Centre, 35th Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 16 August 2018 at 10:30 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modifications, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT:

(a) the Disposals (as defined in the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 26 July 2018 despatched to the shareholders of the Company, a copy of which has been produced to this meeting marked "A" and initialled by the chairman of the GM for the purpose of identification) on the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreements (as defined in the Circular), and all the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and

(b) any one director of the Company (the "Director") be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts and things and execute and deliver all such documents (including any supplemental agreement) whether under the common seal of the Company or otherwise as the director in his/her sole and absolute discretion deems necessary, desirable or expedient to implement, give effect to and/or complete the Sale and Purchase Agreements and all the transactions contemplated thereunder, where required, any amendment of the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreements as required by, or for the purposes of obtaining the approval of, relevant authorities or to comply with all applicable laws, rules and regulations."

For and on behalf of the Board

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Xu Haohao

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 July 2018

Notes:

1. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the GM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

2. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.

3. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the GM (i.e., at or before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 14 August 2018 (Hong Kong Time)), or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be).

4. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 10 August 2018 to Thursday, 16 August 2018 (both days inclusive) to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the GM. During such period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to attend and vote at the GM, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 9 August 2018 for registration.

5. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude members from attending and voting in person at the GM or at any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should they so wish, and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

6. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share(s) as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the GM, whether in person or by proxy, the joint registered holder present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the shares shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other registered holders.

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Ke (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Xu Haohao (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Ding Lei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Quan (Executive Director), Mr. Leung Shun Sang, Tony (Non-executive Director), Mr. Mung Bun Man, Alan (Non-executive Director), Mr. Leung Kai Cheung (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Liem Chi Kit, Kevin (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey (Independent Non-executive Director).