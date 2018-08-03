CyberAgent : to Release New Ad Operating System Integrated with Apple Search Ads Launched in Japan

Search advertising in general often has difficulties in managing a large number of keywords and phrases. With our new ad operating system for Apple Search Ads, it can quickly optimize bidding and keywords addition by collecting ad performance data or publisher information through API integration. Also by connecting to the CyberAgent's business intelligence tool 'CA Dashboard,' it enables the incorporation of all ad performance data, including Apple Search Ads, making full data visualization possible regardless of media.

The app market in Japan is continuing to expand. Mobile app consumer expenditure in 2017 was approximately 15 billion yen, by 2022 it is expected to increase by 152% compared to 2017 and reach 23 billion yen.* The annual average spending on apps per device in Japan is six times the size of the worldwide average.* It proved the progressive attitude of Japanese users to apps, and thus app promotion is essential for marketing at companies.

In addition to our experience operating Apple Search Ads in other countries, CyberAgent has its strength for search engine marketing and app promotion. We are continually striving to provide the best solutions for app promotion and maximize ad effectiveness.