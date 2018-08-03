Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  CyberAgent, Inc.    4751   JP3311400000

CYBERAGENT, INC. (4751)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CyberAgent : to Release New Ad Operating System Integrated with Apple Search Ads Launched in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 04:15am CEST
Search advertising in general often has difficulties in managing a large number of keywords and phrases. With our new ad operating system for Apple Search Ads, it can quickly optimize bidding and keywords addition by collecting ad performance data or publisher information through API integration. Also by connecting to the CyberAgent's business intelligence tool 'CA Dashboard,' it enables the incorporation of all ad performance data, including Apple Search Ads, making full data visualization possible regardless of media.

The app market in Japan is continuing to expand. Mobile app consumer expenditure in 2017 was approximately 15 billion yen, by 2022 it is expected to increase by 152% compared to 2017 and reach 23 billion yen.* The annual average spending on apps per device in Japan is six times the size of the worldwide average.* It proved the progressive attitude of Japanese users to apps, and thus app promotion is essential for marketing at companies.

In addition to our experience operating Apple Search Ads in other countries, CyberAgent has its strength for search engine marketing and app promotion. We are continually striving to provide the best solutions for app promotion and maximize ad effectiveness.

Disclaimer

CyberAgent Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 02:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBERAGENT, INC.
04:15aCYBERAGENT : to Release New Ad Operating System Integrated with Apple Search Ads..
PU
05/09CYBERAGENT : establishes CA Advance Guam, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, in Gu..
PU
04/27NINTENDO : just announced its next mobile game … but you’ll have to..
AQ
04/27NINTENDO : to tie up with developer Cygames for new smartphone title
AQ
04/27CYBERAGENT : Cygames Partners with Nintendo Co., Ltd. On a New Gaming Applicatio..
PU
02/15NOTICE ON RELEASE OF ANIME RPG "PRIN : Dive"
PU
02/14CYBERAGENT : Surveys the In-feed Ad Market in Japan
PU
01/22CYBERAGENT, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2017CYBERAGENT : Cygames, Inc. and UC San Diego Announce Joint Research Initiative
AQ
2017CYBERAGENT : FY2017 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Cyber Agent Inc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 422 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 7 445 M
Finance 2018 46 875 M
Yield 2018 0,53%
P/E ratio 2018 108,12
P/E ratio 2019 55,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 757 B
Chart CYBERAGENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
CyberAgent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERAGENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5 793  JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susumu Fujita President & Representative Director
Yusuke Hidaka Director & Vice President
Tetsuhito Soyama Director
Toko Shiotsuki Director
Go Nakayama Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBERAGENT, INC.35.04%6 785
WPP GROUP-12.27%19 705
OMNICOM GROUP-7.36%15 444
PUBLICIS GROUPE-4.04%14 975
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.03%8 654
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-35.58%8 393
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.