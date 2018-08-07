Log in
CYBERSPACE VITA INC
GSRX Industries Inc. Sets Date to Announce Upcoming Quarterly Financial and Operating Results

08/07/2018

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”) announced today that it will report third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on October 18, 2018. 

On July 12, the Company reported second quarter 2018 results (GSRX 2nd Quarter 2018).

About GSRX Industries Inc.
GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. To date, GSRX has acquired and operates four cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, and has acquired five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various stages of development and/or construction. 

Follow us on Instagram:
Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.instagram.com/greenspiritrx/
Spirulinex https://www.instagram.com/spirulinex/
Sunset Connect https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/sunsetconnect/
Green Spirit Essentials https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/greenspiritessentials/
The Green Room https://www.instagram.com/explore/locations/504270803090625/the-green-room/

Follow us on Facebook:
Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.facebook.com/GreenSpiritRx/
Spirulinex https://www.facebook.com/spirulinex/
The Green Room https://www.facebook.com/greenroommendo/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:
Paul Gendreau
PGPR
[email protected]
678-807-7945

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie A. Ball Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian R. Briggs Chairman
Thomas J. Gingerich CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Harlan R. Ribnik Director
Steven W. Farkas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBERSPACE VITA INC0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.56%354 097
PFIZER11.93%240 066
NOVARTIS0.70%212 907
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.05%212 023
MERCK AND COMPANY17.68%178 152
