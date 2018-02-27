Green Spirit Industries Inc. Completes Construction on Second of Five Anticipated Medicinal Cannabis Dispensaries in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Spirit Industries Inc. (OTC Pink:GSRX) (“Green Spirit” or, the “Company”) announced today that it has completed construction on the second of its five medicinal cannabis dispensary locations in Puerto Rico. The Company’s newest dispensary, located in San Juan, is prepared for final inspection by the Department of Health of Puerto Rico (the “DHPR”). Once the dispensary passes inspection and the DHPR issues the requisite Occupational License for Establishment, the Company will be ready to begin operations.



The new Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary is located at 511 Av. Andalucia, San Juan, Puerto Rico 00920, a commercial area situated between Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Av. Jesús Toribo Piñero, in San Juan. The dispensary is a safe, secure and beautifully appointed space where patients will be afforded both private consultation and a wide assortment of medicinal cannabis products for purchase. The dispensary is located within walking distance of the city’s Tito Puente Amphitheatre and Luis Muñoz Marin Park, and is a short drive from Plaza las Americas mall and Hiram Bithorn baseball stadium.

This Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary, like the Company’s other locations in Puerto Rico, aims to offer patients an extensive selection of medicinal cannabis available for various methods of delivery, including inhalation, oral and topical. For more information about Green Spirit, visit the Company’s website at http://www.greenspiritrx.com/.

About Green Spirit Industries Inc.

Green Spirit Industries Inc. (OTC Pink:GSRX), together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Project 1493, LLC, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating medical cannabis dispensaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:

Paul Gendreau

PGPR

[email protected]

678-807-7945