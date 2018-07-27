CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

Amendment - due to the amendment of Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 03 July for dealings on 26 June have been updated. Section 2(b) has been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: (GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC (d) Date dealing undertaken: 26 June 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES - disclosed previously for VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 10p ordinary Purchases 547,912 3.2120 GBP 3.1560 GBP 10p ordinary Sales 864,803 3.2040 GBP 3.1560 GBP

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received DR Purchases 161,228 5.7600 AUD 5.6750 AUD DR Sales 167,932 5.7750 AUD 5.6900 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 2 3.1560 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 70,440 3.1614 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Opening a short position 11,776 3.1617 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Opening a short position 304,680 3.1696 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 18,044 3.1744 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,800 3.1751 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 5,012 3.1765 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 1,592 3.1770 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 53,544 3.1788 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 140,456 3.1788 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 798 3.1890 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 45,100 3.1758 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 13,700 3.1758 GBP

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit DR CFD Opening a long position 20,000 3.1438 GBP DR CFD Opening a long position 180,000 3.1438 GBP DR CFD Opening a long position 200,000 3.2132 GBP DR CFD Reducing a short position 585 5.6700 AUD DR CFD Reducing a long position 6,375 5.6855 AUD DR CFD Opening a short position 14,400 5.6900 AUD DR CFD Increasing a long position 3,229 5.7464 AUD DR CFD Opening a long position 200,000 5.7526 AUD DR CFD Reducing a short position 11,846 5.7535 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 200,000 5.6261 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 585 5.6700 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 6,375 5.6855 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 573 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 153,778 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 79,521 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 8,929 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 5,199 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 79,521 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 573 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 5,688 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 79,521 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 2 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 2 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 5,688 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 8,929 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 8,929 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 2 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Increasing a long position 5,199 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 8,929 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 5,199 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 14,400 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 2 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 573 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 573 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 5,688 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 79,521 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 2 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 2 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 5,688 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 153,778 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 153,778 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 153,778 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 2 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 2 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 5,199 5.6900 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 200,000 5.7146 AUD DR SWAP Increasing a short position 3,229 5.7464 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 11,846 5.7535 AUD

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 27 July 2018 Contact name: Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette Telephone number: +44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

