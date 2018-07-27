Log in
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

07/27/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

Amendment - due to the amendment of Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 03 July for dealings on 26 June have been updated. Section 2(b) has been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

26 June 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES - disclosed previously for VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

10p ordinary

Purchases

547,912

3.2120 GBP

3.1560 GBP

10p ordinary

Sales

864,803

3.2040 GBP

3.1560 GBP

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

DR

Purchases

161,228

5.7600 AUD

5.6750 AUD

DR

Sales

167,932

5.7750 AUD

5.6900 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

2

3.1560 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

70,440

3.1614 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

11,776

3.1617 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

304,680

3.1696 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

18,044

3.1744 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

1,800

3.1751 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

5,012

3.1765 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

1,592

3.1770 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

53,544

3.1788 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

140,456

3.1788 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

798

3.1890 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

45,100

3.1758 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

13,700

3.1758 GBP

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

DR

CFD

Opening a long position

20,000

3.1438 GBP

DR

CFD

Opening a long position

180,000

3.1438 GBP

DR

CFD

Opening a long position

200,000

3.2132 GBP

DR

CFD

Reducing a short position

585

5.6700 AUD

DR

CFD

Reducing a long position

6,375

5.6855 AUD

DR

CFD

Opening a short position

14,400

5.6900 AUD

DR

CFD

Increasing a long position

3,229

5.7464 AUD

DR

CFD

Opening a long position

200,000

5.7526 AUD

DR

CFD

Reducing a short position

11,846

5.7535 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

200,000

5.6261 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

585

5.6700 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

6,375

5.6855 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

573

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

153,778

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

79,521

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

8,929

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

5,199

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

79,521

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

573

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

5,688

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

79,521

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

2

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

2

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

5,688

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

8,929

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

8,929

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

2

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Increasing a long position

5,199

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

8,929

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

5,199

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

14,400

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

2

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

573

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

573

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

5,688

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

79,521

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

2

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

2

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

5,688

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

153,778

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

153,778

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

153,778

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

2

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

2

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

5,199

5.6900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

200,000

5.7146 AUD

DR

SWAP

Increasing a short position

3,229

5.7464 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

11,846

5.7535 AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising / exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

27 July 2018

Contact name:

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number:

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 15:11:02 UTC
