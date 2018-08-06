Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CYBG    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

CYBG (CYBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/06 12:16:51 pm
349.6 GBp   +1.04%
12:06pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc
PU
12:01pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CYBG plc
PU
11:11aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 12:06pm CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

03 AUGUST 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

CDI

PURCHASES

12,327

6.2100 AUD

6.1800 AUD

CDI

SALES

12,327

6.2100 AUD

6.1800 AUD

10p ordinary

PURCHASES

902,129

3.5040 GBP

3.4380 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

1,295,824

3.5040 GBP

3.4400 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8,930

3.4436 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

10,139

3.4453 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

423

3.4480 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,323

3.4536 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,383

3.4536 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,575

3.4539 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

713

3.4540 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

342

3.4541 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

231,000

3.4541 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,636

3.4542 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

9,231

3.4543 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

7,619

3.4544 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

235,453

3.4549 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

285,281

3.4549 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,701

3.4553 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

264

3.4553 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

128

3.4553 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,705

3.4558 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

324

3.4561 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

226

3.4562 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

71

3.4563 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

33

3.4563 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

480

3.4563 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

447

3.4563 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

25,400

3.4567 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

25,400

3.4567 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,527

3.4579 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,159

3.4581 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6,431

3.4587 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,003

3.4587 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

483

3.4587 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6,837

3.4587 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6,889

3.4599 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4

3.4625 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,685

3.4631 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6

3.4633 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

46

3.4636 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

43

3.4637 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

32

3.4637 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

21

3.4638 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

13

3.4638 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

88

3.4638 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

194

3.4638 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

181

3.4638 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

129

3.4638 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

28

3.4639 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,244

3.4644 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

31,498

3.4654 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

299

3.4655 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

422

3.4656 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

596

3.4660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

639

3.4660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

46

3.4660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

92

3.4660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

603,589

3.4680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,560

3.4444 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

423

3.4500 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,618

3.4532 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

45,600

3.4537 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,979

3.4549 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

53,785

3.4549 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

641

3.4550 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

343,910

3.4560 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

55,102

3.4572 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3

3.4580 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1

3.4580 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

27,273

3.4600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

103,316

3.4625 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

39,067

3.4659 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

603,589

3.4680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

192,829

3.4600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

340,809

3.4600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

63,727

3.4600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

118,128

3.4600 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

06 AUGUST 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 10:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBG
12:06pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc
PU
12:01pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CYBG plc
PU
11:11aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) -
PU
10:56aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG Plc
PU
08:06aCYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG PLC
PU
08:06aCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/03CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc
PU
08/03CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc
PU
08/03CYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG plc - Ordinary shares
PU
08/03CYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 025 M
EBIT 2018 325 M
Net income 2018 46,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 85,01
P/E ratio 2019 13,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 3 066 M
Chart CYBG
Duration : Period :
CYBG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Debbie Anne Crosbie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Stuart Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBG1.85%4 060
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.