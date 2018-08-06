CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 03 AUGUST 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received CDI PURCHASES 12,327 6.2100 AUD 6.1800 AUD CDI SALES 12,327 6.2100 AUD 6.1800 AUD 10p ordinary PURCHASES 902,129 3.5040 GBP 3.4380 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 1,295,824 3.5040 GBP 3.4400 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD LONG 8,930 3.4436 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 10,139 3.4453 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 423 3.4480 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,323 3.4536 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,383 3.4536 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4,575 3.4539 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 713 3.4540 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 342 3.4541 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 231,000 3.4541 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4,636 3.4542 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 9,231 3.4543 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 7,619 3.4544 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 235,453 3.4549 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 285,281 3.4549 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,701 3.4553 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 264 3.4553 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 128 3.4553 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,705 3.4558 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 324 3.4561 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 226 3.4562 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 71 3.4563 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 33 3.4563 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 480 3.4563 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 447 3.4563 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 25,400 3.4567 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 25,400 3.4567 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,527 3.4579 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 5,159 3.4581 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 6,431 3.4587 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,003 3.4587 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 483 3.4587 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 6,837 3.4587 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 6,889 3.4599 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4 3.4625 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,685 3.4631 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 6 3.4633 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 46 3.4636 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 43 3.4637 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 32 3.4637 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 21 3.4638 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 13 3.4638 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 88 3.4638 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 194 3.4638 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 181 3.4638 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 129 3.4638 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 28 3.4639 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,244 3.4644 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 31,498 3.4654 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 299 3.4655 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 422 3.4656 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 596 3.4660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 639 3.4660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 46 3.4660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 92 3.4660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 603,589 3.4680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,560 3.4444 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 423 3.4500 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,618 3.4532 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 45,600 3.4537 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,979 3.4549 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 53,785 3.4549 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 641 3.4550 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 343,910 3.4560 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 55,102 3.4572 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3 3.4580 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1 3.4580 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 27,273 3.4600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 103,316 3.4625 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 39,067 3.4659 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 603,589 3.4680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 192,829 3.4600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 340,809 3.4600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 63,727 3.4600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 118,128 3.4600 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 06 AUGUST 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

