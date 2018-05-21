Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 05/21 04:29:44 pm
297.2 GBp   +0.68%
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

05/21/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section (2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

17 MAY 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

96,152

3.0200 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

868

3.0220 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

291

3.0233 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

291

3.0233 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

251

3.0233 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

18,900

3.0278 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

242

3.0288 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

31,896

3.0297 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

700

3.0302 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,943

3.0304 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6,976

3.0311 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

173

3.0314 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,749

3.0314 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

27

3.0314 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

334

3.0314 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

293

3.0314 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

668

3.0314 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,714

3.0314 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,359

3.0319 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,038

3.0319 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

432

3.0319 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

374

3.0319 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,196

3.0319 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

178

3.0319 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

84,481

3.0340 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

80,145

3.0341 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

24,261

3.0346 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

890

3.0354 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

873

3.0354 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,366

3.0369 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

51,576

3.0379 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,491

3.0400 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

35,373

3.0428 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6

3.0274 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8

3.0274 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

239

3.0274 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1

3.0274 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,050

3.0285 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,359

3.0312 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,158

3.0312 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

24,969

3.0316 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

760

3.0320 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

300

3.0440 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

21 MAY 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:09:06 UTC
