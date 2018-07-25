CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

AMENDMENT

Section 2(a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 23 JULY 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received CDI PURCHASES 8,799 5.9200 AUD 5.8900 AUD CDI SALES 8,799 5.9169 AUD 5.8900 AUD 10p ordinary PURCHASES 348,798 3.3660 GBP 3.3360 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 244,092 3.3660 GBP 3.3340 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,561 3.3390 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,029 3.3400 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 5 3.3400 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 13 3.3400 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 741 3.3400 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,745 3.3400 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 6 3.3433 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 31 3.3435 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 129 3.3436 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 59 3.3437 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 56 3.3444 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 121 3.3447 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 352 3.3466 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 161 3.3466 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 200 3.3481 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 431 3.3481 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 480 3.3481 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 815 3.3481 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,250 3.3481 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 499 3.3481 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 419 3.3481 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 70 3.3481 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 39 3.3482 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 6 3.3483 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 19 3.3484 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3 3.3500 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 16,796 3.3526 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 8 3.3541 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 186 3.3548 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 541 3.3548 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,373 3.3548 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,361 3.3548 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,165 3.3548 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,139 3.3548 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,217 3.3548 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,308 3.3548 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 101 3.3549 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 52 3.3552 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 19 3.3553 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 57 3.3575 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 26 3.3576 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 143 3.3576 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 259 3.3578 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 8,380 3.3578 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,339 3.3578 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,894 3.3578 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,389 3.3578 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 5,526 3.3578 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,836 3.3578 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 461 3.3578 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,257 3.3578 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 5 3.3580 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 7 3.3585 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 7 3.3593 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1 3.3593 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3 3.3600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2 3.3600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2 3.3600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1 3.3600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3 3.3600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2 3.3364 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,029 3.3440 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,561 3.3476 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,883 3.3540 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,478 3.3540 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 109,340 3.3540 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 405,512 3.3540 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 17,892 3.3540 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 13,691 3.3540 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 397,272 3.3540 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 25 JULY 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.