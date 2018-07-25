Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/25 04:27:05 pm
336.9 GBp   -0.91%
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

07/25/2018 | 03:44pm CEST

AMENDMENT
Section 2(a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

23 JULY 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

CDI

PURCHASES

8,799

5.9200 AUD

5.8900 AUD

CDI

SALES

8,799

5.9169 AUD

5.8900 AUD

10p ordinary

PURCHASES

348,798

3.3660 GBP

3.3360 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

244,092

3.3660 GBP

3.3340 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,561

3.3390 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,029

3.3400 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5

3.3400 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

13

3.3400 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

741

3.3400 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,745

3.3400 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6

3.3433 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

31

3.3435 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

129

3.3436 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

59

3.3437 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

56

3.3444 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

121

3.3447 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

352

3.3466 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

161

3.3466 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

200

3.3481 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

431

3.3481 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

480

3.3481 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

815

3.3481 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,250

3.3481 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

499

3.3481 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

419

3.3481 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

70

3.3481 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

39

3.3482 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6

3.3483 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

19

3.3484 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3

3.3500 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

16,796

3.3526 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8

3.3541 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

186

3.3548 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

541

3.3548 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,373

3.3548 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,361

3.3548 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,165

3.3548 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,139

3.3548 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,217

3.3548 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,308

3.3548 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

101

3.3549 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

52

3.3552 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

19

3.3553 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

57

3.3575 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

26

3.3576 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

143

3.3576 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

259

3.3578 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8,380

3.3578 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,339

3.3578 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,894

3.3578 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,389

3.3578 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,526

3.3578 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,836

3.3578 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

461

3.3578 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,257

3.3578 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5

3.3580 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

7

3.3585 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

7

3.3593 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1

3.3593 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3

3.3600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2

3.3600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2

3.3600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1

3.3600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3

3.3600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2

3.3364 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,029

3.3440 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,561

3.3476 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,883

3.3540 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,478

3.3540 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

109,340

3.3540 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

405,512

3.3540 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

17,892

3.3540 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

13,691

3.3540 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

397,272

3.3540 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

25 JULY 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 13:43:11 UTC
