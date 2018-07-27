CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

AMENDMENT Section 2(b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 25 JULY 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.



(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received CDI PURCHASES 4,871 6.0415 AUD 6.0300 AUD CDI SALES 4,871 6.0450 AUD 6.0300 AUD 10p ordinary PURCHASES 494,126 3.4258 GBP 3.3560 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 725,062 3.4260 GBP 3.3560 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD LONG 15 3.3635 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3 3.3635 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 89 3.3635 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 36,637 3.3641 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 10,017 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 21,741 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 406 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 920 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,379 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,324 3.3656 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,820 3.3658 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 201,532 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 7,900 3.3686 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4,225 3.3695 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 45 3.3715 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 103 3.3716 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 264 3.3716 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 320 3.3756 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 123 3.3756 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 54 3.3757 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 278 3.3856 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 716 3.3856 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 121 3.3857 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1 3.4260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3 3.4260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 10 3.4260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 6 3.3616 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 40 3.3622 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 65 3.3623 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 33 3.3624 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4 3.3625 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 53 3.3649 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 586 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,986 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,300 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 566 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 12,361 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,027 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 92 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 313 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 7,737 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,448 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 696 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,111 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 39,673 3.3654 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,133 3.3659 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,482 3.3659 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 756 3.3659 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 928 3.3659 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 70 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 123 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,184 3.3661 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,365 3.3661 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 20,107 3.3661 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 13,407 3.3661 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 26,307 3.3661 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 16,466 3.3661 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,040 3.3661 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 532 3.3661 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,246 3.3661 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3 3.3666 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,800 3.3685 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 11,339 3.3692 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 22 3.3722 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 126 3.3723 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 39 3.3723 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 462 3.3723 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 235 3.3723 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 289 3.3723 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 296 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,267 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 370,823 3.3640 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 33,392 3.3640 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 34,356 3.3640 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 343,783 3.3640 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A





3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 27 JULY 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

