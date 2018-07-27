Log in
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

07/27/2018

AMENDMENT Section 2(b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

25 JULY 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

CDI

PURCHASES

4,871

6.0415 AUD

6.0300 AUD

CDI

SALES

4,871

6.0450 AUD

6.0300 AUD

10p ordinary

PURCHASES

494,126

3.4258 GBP

3.3560 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

725,062

3.4260 GBP

3.3560 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

15

3.3635 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3

3.3635 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

89

3.3635 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

36,637

3.3641 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

10,017

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

21,741

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

406

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

920

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,379

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,324

3.3656 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,820

3.3658 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

201,532

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

7,900

3.3686 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,225

3.3695 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

45

3.3715 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

103

3.3716 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

264

3.3716 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

320

3.3756 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

123

3.3756 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

54

3.3757 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

278

3.3856 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

716

3.3856 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

121

3.3857 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1

3.4260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3

3.4260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

10

3.4260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6

3.3616 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

40

3.3622 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

65

3.3623 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

33

3.3624 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4

3.3625 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

53

3.3649 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

586

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,986

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,300

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

566

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12,361

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,027

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

92

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

313

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,737

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,448

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

696

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,111

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

39,673

3.3654 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,133

3.3659 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,482

3.3659 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

756

3.3659 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

928

3.3659 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

70

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

123

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,184

3.3661 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,365

3.3661 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

20,107

3.3661 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

13,407

3.3661 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

26,307

3.3661 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

16,466

3.3661 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,040

3.3661 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

532

3.3661 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,246

3.3661 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3

3.3666 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,800

3.3685 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

11,339

3.3692 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

22

3.3722 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

126

3.3723 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

39

3.3723 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

462

3.3723 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

235

3.3723 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

289

3.3723 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

296

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,267

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

370,823

3.3640 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

33,392

3.3640 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

34,356

3.3640 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

343,783

3.3640 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

27 JULY 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:31:02 UTC
