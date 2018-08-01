CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

AMENDMENT Section (2a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 30 JULY 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received CDI PURCHASES 189,135 6.0000 AUD 5.9600 AUD CDI SALES 514,135 6.0000 AUD 0.0001 AUD 10p ordinary PURCHASES 972,906 3.3900 GBP 3.3420 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 973,852 3.3740 GBP 3.3442 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,473 3.3579 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 821 3.3580 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 486 3.3620 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 228 3.3620 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 13,869 3.3648 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 10,965 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 766 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 566 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 5,638 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 922 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 334 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,050 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 187 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4,023 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,130,000 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 946 3.3669 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,955 3.3669 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 11,900 3.3669 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,395 3.3673 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,395 3.3673 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 10,007 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 8,146 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 377 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4,152 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 677 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,858 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 13,608 3.3690 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 48,873 3.3690 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4,120 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,147 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 264 3.3719 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 737 3.3730 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 8,869 3.3730 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4,520 3.3730 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4,141 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 376 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 8,125 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 675 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,747 3.3576 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,000 3.3599 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 9,906 3.3606 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 147 3.3620 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 490 3.3620 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 77 3.3620 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 59,205 3.3626 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,260 3.3640 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,122 3.3649 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,029 3.3649 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 18,857 3.3650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,524 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,355 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 715 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,130,000 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 257 3.3660 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,300 3.3670 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,600 3.3670 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 500 3.3670 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,395 3.3673 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,673 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,921 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,758 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 9,562 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 43,040 3.3690 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 12,600 3.3690 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,841 3.3690 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,007 3.3697 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,401 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 946 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,955 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,554 3.3730 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,820 3.3730 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 9,752 3.3730 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,335 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,695 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,287 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 361,851 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 37,191 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 38,932 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 356,025 3.3700 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 01 AUGUST 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.