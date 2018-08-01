Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/01 02:06:12 pm
350.7 GBp   +1.48%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

08/01/2018 | 01:43pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section (2a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

30 JULY 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

CDI

PURCHASES

189,135

6.0000 AUD

5.9600 AUD

CDI

SALES

514,135

6.0000 AUD

0.0001 AUD

10p ordinary

PURCHASES

972,906

3.3900 GBP

3.3420 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

973,852

3.3740 GBP

3.3442 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,473

3.3579 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

821

3.3580 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

486

3.3620 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

228

3.3620 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

13,869

3.3648 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

10,965

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

766

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

566

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,638

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

922

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

334

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,050

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

187

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,023

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,130,000

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

946

3.3669 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,955

3.3669 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

11,900

3.3669 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,395

3.3673 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,395

3.3673 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

10,007

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8,146

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

377

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,152

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

677

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,858

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

13,608

3.3690 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

48,873

3.3690 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,120

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,147

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

264

3.3719 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

737

3.3730 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8,869

3.3730 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,520

3.3730 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,141

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

376

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8,125

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

675

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,747

3.3576 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,000

3.3599 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,906

3.3606 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

147

3.3620 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

490

3.3620 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

77

3.3620 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

59,205

3.3626 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,260

3.3640 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,122

3.3649 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,029

3.3649 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

18,857

3.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,524

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,355

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

715

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,130,000

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

257

3.3660 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,300

3.3670 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,600

3.3670 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

500

3.3670 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,395

3.3673 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,673

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,921

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,758

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,562

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

43,040

3.3690 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12,600

3.3690 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,841

3.3690 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10,007

3.3697 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,401

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

946

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,955

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,554

3.3730 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,820

3.3730 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,752

3.3730 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10,335

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,695

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,287

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

361,851

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

37,191

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

38,932

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

356,025

3.3700 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

01 AUGUST 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 11:42:16 UTC
