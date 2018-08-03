CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

AMENDMENT Section 2(a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 01 AUGUST 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received CDI PURCHASES 19,835 6.2350 AUD 6.0700 AUD CDI SALES 19,835 6.2304 AUD 6.0700 AUD 10p ordinary PURCHASES 355,752 3.5320 GBP 3.4920 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 869,520 3.5380 GBP 3.4880 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD LONG 6 3.4916 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 5 3.4920 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 206 3.4921 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 28 3.4921 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 26 3.4923 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2 3.5000 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2 3.5000 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 12 3.5016 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 79 3.5017 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 14 3.5021 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 12,851 3.5033 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 23,210 3.5040 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 345 3.5053 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,688 3.5054 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,420 3.5062 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,116 3.5062 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 408 3.5062 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 270 3.5062 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,054 3.5063 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 434 3.5068 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 83 3.5073 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 12 3.5083 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 12 3.5083 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 6 3.5083 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 149 3.5083 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 519 3.5087 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 57 3.5087 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 74 3.5087 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 354 3.5091 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 71 3.5095 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 269 3.5099 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 269 3.5099 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 317,293 3.5100 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 49,449 3.5105 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 11,862 3.5106 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 17,178 3.5106 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 127 3.5113 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 45,035 3.5117 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 6,086 3.5117 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 223 3.5146 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,662 3.5150 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1 3.5220 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 51 3.5221 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 281 3.5224 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 60 3.5233 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 25 3.5236 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 390 3.5236 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 51 3.5237 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 8 3.5237 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 13 3.5246 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 604 3.5247 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 78 3.5253 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 11,685 3.5260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,942 3.5260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 12,000 3.5260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,592 3.5261 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 98 3.5289 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,592 3.5020 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,086 3.5020 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 21,491 3.5049 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 64,721 3.5080 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 311 3.5084 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,711 3.5089 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 269 3.5099 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 14,223 3.5102 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,800 3.5105 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,000 3.5105 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 500 3.5105 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,496 3.5180 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,784 3.5260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 367,666 3.5260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 52,486 3.5260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 36,988 3.5260 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 365,956 3.5260 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 03 AUGUST 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

