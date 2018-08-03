Log in
CYBG (CYBG)

Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/03 04:02:47 pm
347.4 GBp   -0.52%
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

08/03/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section 2(a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

01 AUGUST 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

CDI

PURCHASES

19,835

6.2350 AUD

6.0700 AUD

CDI

SALES

19,835

6.2304 AUD

6.0700 AUD

10p ordinary

PURCHASES

355,752

3.5320 GBP

3.4920 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

869,520

3.5380 GBP

3.4880 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6

3.4916 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5

3.4920 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

206

3.4921 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

28

3.4921 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

26

3.4923 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2

3.5000 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2

3.5000 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

12

3.5016 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

79

3.5017 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

14

3.5021 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

12,851

3.5033 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

23,210

3.5040 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

345

3.5053 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,688

3.5054 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,420

3.5062 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,116

3.5062 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

408

3.5062 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

270

3.5062 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,054

3.5063 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

434

3.5068 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

83

3.5073 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

12

3.5083 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

12

3.5083 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6

3.5083 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

149

3.5083 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

519

3.5087 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

57

3.5087 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

74

3.5087 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

354

3.5091 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

71

3.5095 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

269

3.5099 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

269

3.5099 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

317,293

3.5100 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

49,449

3.5105 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

11,862

3.5106 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

17,178

3.5106 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

127

3.5113 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

45,035

3.5117 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6,086

3.5117 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

223

3.5146 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,662

3.5150 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1

3.5220 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

51

3.5221 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

281

3.5224 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

60

3.5233 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

25

3.5236 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

390

3.5236 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

51

3.5237 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8

3.5237 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

13

3.5246 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

604

3.5247 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

78

3.5253 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

11,685

3.5260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,942

3.5260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

12,000

3.5260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,592

3.5261 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

98

3.5289 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,592

3.5020 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,086

3.5020 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

21,491

3.5049 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

64,721

3.5080 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

311

3.5084 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,711

3.5089 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

269

3.5099 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

14,223

3.5102 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,800

3.5105 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,000

3.5105 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

500

3.5105 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,496

3.5180 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,784

3.5260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

367,666

3.5260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

52,486

3.5260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

36,988

3.5260 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

365,956

3.5260 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

03 AUGUST 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 13:45:03 UTC
