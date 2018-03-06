CymaBay to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15

Log in
03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

NEWARK, Calif., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 and to provide a business update.

Conference Call Details
To access the live conference call, please dial 877-407-0784 from the U.S. and Canada, or 201-689-8560 internationally, Conference ID# 13676717.  To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events

About CymaBay
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Seladelpar is a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist currently in development for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), an autoimmune liver disease, and with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Two Phase 2 studies of seladelpar established proof of concept in PBC. CymaBay is currently planning to advance development of seladelpar into Phase 3 for PBC and Phase 2 for NASH.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Contact:              
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 5,46 M
EBIT 2017 -24,7 M
Net income 2017 -30,6 M
Finance 2017 91,3 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 137x
EV / Sales 2018 251x
Capitalization 841 M
Chart CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CBAY | US23257D1037 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,6 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sujal Shah President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Robert James Wills Chairman
Charles A. McWherter Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Pol F. Boudes Chief Medical Officer
Carl Samuel Goldfischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC62.50%841
GILEAD SCIENCES9.84%102 073
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.48%43 964
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-12.10%35 875
GENMAB18.17%12 612
BIOVERATIV INC94.23%11 332
