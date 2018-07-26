Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. : Announces Second Quarter Cash Distribution and Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (“CELP”) (NYSE: CELP)
announced today that the board of directors of its general partner
declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2018. The cash
distribution is $0.21 per limited partner unit. This amount remains
unchanged from the first quarter of 2018. The distribution will be
payable on August 14, 2018 to all unitholders of record on August 7,
2018.
The Partnership also reported it will host an Earnings Release
Conference Call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:00 am EDT (9:00 am
CDT), to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results. Analysts,
investors, and other interested parties may access the Earnings Release
Conference Call by dialing toll-free (US & Canada): (888) 339-2688,
Passcode 78286946, or International Direct: +1 (617) 847-3007, Passcode
78286946.
An archived audio replay of the call will be available in the Investor
section of our website at www.cypressenergy.com
on Thursday, August 16, 2018 beginning at 10:00 am EDT (9:00 am CDT).
CELP expects to distribute its Earnings Press Release after the NYSE
closes trading on Monday, August 13, 2018.
This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All
statements, other than statements of historical facts included or
incorporated herein, may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual
results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such
statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While
CELP believes its expectations as reflected in the forward-looking
statements are reasonable, CELP can give no assurance that such
expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements
involve risk and uncertainties that can affect operations, financial
performance, and other factors as provided in CELP’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors which could impact any
forward-looking statements are those risks described in CELP’s Annual
Report filed on Form 10-K and in other public filings. You are urged to
carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other
disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading
“Risk Factors.” CELP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
About Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P.
is a growth-oriented master limited partnership that provides (1)
midstream services including pipeline inspection and integrity services;
(2) hydrostatic testing services to energy, E&P, public utility
companies, midstream companies and their respective vendors throughout
the U.S. and Canada; and (3) saltwater disposal and other water and
environmental services to energy E&P companies and their vendors in
North Dakota in the Williston Basin. In all three of these business
segments, Cypress works closely with its customers to help them comply
with increasingly complex and strict environmental and safety rules and
regulations and reduce their operating costs. Cypress is headquartered
in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section
1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Cypress
Energy Partners L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors as being
attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United
States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign
investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest
applicable effective tax rate.
