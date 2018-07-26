Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cypress Energy Partners LP    CELP

CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP (CELP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. : Announces Second Quarter Cash Distribution and Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (“CELP”) (NYSE: CELP) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2018. The cash distribution is $0.21 per limited partner unit. This amount remains unchanged from the first quarter of 2018. The distribution will be payable on August 14, 2018 to all unitholders of record on August 7, 2018.

The Partnership also reported it will host an Earnings Release Conference Call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:00 am EDT (9:00 am CDT), to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the Earnings Release Conference Call by dialing toll-free (US & Canada): (888) 339-2688, Passcode 78286946, or International Direct: +1 (617) 847-3007, Passcode 78286946.

An archived audio replay of the call will be available in the Investor section of our website at www.cypressenergy.com on Thursday, August 16, 2018 beginning at 10:00 am EDT (9:00 am CDT).

CELP expects to distribute its Earnings Press Release after the NYSE closes trading on Monday, August 13, 2018.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein, may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While CELP believes its expectations as reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, CELP can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that can affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as provided in CELP’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors which could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in CELP’s Annual Report filed on Form 10-K and in other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” CELP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a growth-oriented master limited partnership that provides (1) midstream services including pipeline inspection and integrity services; (2) hydrostatic testing services to energy, E&P, public utility companies, midstream companies and their respective vendors throughout the U.S. and Canada; and (3) saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to energy E&P companies and their vendors in North Dakota in the Williston Basin. In all three of these business segments, Cypress works closely with its customers to help them comply with increasingly complex and strict environmental and safety rules and regulations and reduce their operating costs. Cypress is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP
10:32pCYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : Announces Second Quarter Cash Distribution and T..
BU
06/29CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Release reported in Billings County
AQ
05/31CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Crea..
AQ
05/31CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP : L.P. Closes Convertible Preferred Unit Placement an..
AQ
05/29CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : Closes Convertible Preferred Unit Placement and ..
BU
05/29CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP : reduces debt
AQ
05/18CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP : L.P. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
05/17CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : to Present at the 2018 MLPA Annual Investor Conf..
BU
05/11CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP : L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
05/11CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/09BY THE NUMBERS : Industrials With Big Cash Distributions 
06/25ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (06/25/2018) 
05/11Cypress Energy's (CELP) CEO Pete Boylan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
05/10Cypress Energy misses by $0.07, misses on revenue 
04/26Cypress Energy declares $0.21 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 297 M
EBIT 2018 13,3 M
Net income 2018 6,47 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 11,3%
P/E ratio 2018 14,58
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 88,1 M
Chart CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Cypress Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target -8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter C. Boylan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey English Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey A. Herbers Principal Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
John T. McNabb Independent Director
Charles C. Stephenson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP23.91%88
SUBSEA 72.32%5 039
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY65.71%4 041
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED26.13%3 675
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-14.31%3 439
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 096
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.