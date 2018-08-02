Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cytosorbents Corp    CTSO

CYTOSORBENTS CORP (CTSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cytosorbents Corp : CytoSorbents Corporation to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:51pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 4:45 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CD0CC3B1FB2F2.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYTOSORBENTS CORP
08:51pCYTOSORBENTS CORP : CytoSorbents Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/26CYTOSORBENTS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/10CYTOSORBENTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29CYTOSORBENTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14CYTOSORBENTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08CYTOSORBENTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08CYTOSORBENTS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
05/24CYTOSORBENTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09CYTOSORBENTS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/09CYTOSORBENTS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/16CytoSorbents adds to CytoSorb expanded use-stoked rally, shares up 6% 
05/12Cytosorbents' (CTSO) CEO Phillip Chan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/08Cytosorbents beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
03/09Biotech Forum Daily Digest For March 9th 
03/09Cytosorbents Corp 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21,6 M
EBIT 2018 -12,2 M
Net income 2018 -13,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 16,7x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,3x
Capitalization 361 M
Chart CYTOSORBENTS CORP
Duration : Period :
Cytosorbents Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYTOSORBENTS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip P. Chan President Chief Executive Officer & Director
Al W. Kraus Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Vincent J. Capponi Chief Operating Officer
Kathleen P. Bloch CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Steven Sisk Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTOSORBENTS CORP89.23%361
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.19%94 357
DANAHER CORPORATION9.89%71 781
INTUITIVE SURGICAL41.47%57 575
ILLUMINA48.46%47 681
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION35.58%46 375
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.