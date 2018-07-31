Dabur India : Q1 Consolidated Net Profit surges 24.6%

India FMCG business reports 21% Volume Growth

New Delhi, July 31st, 2018: The Board of Directors of Dabur India Ltd (DIL) met today to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Riding on sustained gains across its key business categories and geographies, Dabur India Ltd opened the year 2018-19 on a strong note as the Comparable Consolidated Revenue for the first quarter grew by 19.6%. Consolidated Net Profit for Ql of 2018-19 marked a 24.6% growth.

Dabur India Ltd reported a Consolidated Revenue of Rs 2,080.70 Crore, while Net Profit for the first

quarter stood at Rs 329.22 Crore.

Dabur's Comparable Standalone India Revenue for the quarter grew by 24.7%. The company reported a

Standalone India Revenue of Rs 1,473.1 Crore in Ql of 2018-19. The domestic FMCG business reported a

Volume Growth of 21% during the quarter.

'Despite an increase in the level of competitive intensity, our brands reported a robust performance

during the quarter, growing ahead of the market and delivering strong double-digit growth across all our

key categories like Health Supplements, Hair Care, Oral Care, Skin Care, Home Care and Foods. We have

put in place a prudent growth strategy and continued to invest heavily behind our brands to successfully

tap the emerging opportunities. Our India FMCG business, in fact, reported its highest-ever Volume

growth of 21% during the quarter,' Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sunil Duggal said.

Category Growths

The Shampoo business ended Ql with a growth of over 30%. Dabur's Honey sales continued to report

strong gains, growing by around 42%, driving the Health Supplements category growth to 27.5% in Ql.

The Skin Care category grew by 27.1%, while the Foods business, led by strong demand for our packaged

juices, posted an over 26% growth during the first quarter. The Digestives business also grew by nearly

22% during the first quarter of 2018-19, while Dabur's Home Care and Oral Care businesses reported an

over 17% growth.

'We have been witnessing a gradual improvement in consumer demand. Our focus on brand-building and

market expansion coupled with innovation has helped Dabur sustain strong growth in our core categories,

which has been significantly ahead of the market. Going forward, we will continue to focus on pursuing

an aggressive and profitable growth strategy,' Mr. Duggal added.

During the quarter, Dabur's International Business reported a 10.5% growth, in constant currency terms.

Sales in GCC markets grew 17%, led by Saudi Arabia which reported a 54% growth during the quarter. The

Business in Egypt reported 31% gains.

About Dabur India Ltd

Dabur India Limited is one of India's leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and

experience for 134 years, Dabur is today India's most trusted name and one of the world's largest

Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio today includes five flagship

brands with distinct brand identities - Dabur as the master brand for natural healthcare products, Vatika

for premium personal care, Hajmola for digestives, Real for fruit-based beverages, and Fern for fairness

bleaches & skin care.

For further information. Contact:

ByasAnand

Corporate Communications

Dabur India Ltd I

Ph.: +91-9811994902