Daibiru : Saigon Tower Co., Ltd.(Saigon Tower)website renewal.

In every major city, one building sets the standard and becomes an international landmark in the eyes of the world. In Ho Chi Minh City, that building is Saigon Tower, the most important business address in the city.

From precise planning to meticulous construction on one of the most prestigious and strategically placed central business district sites in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon Tower has raised the standards in all aspects of quality, elegance and function to take its place as the single most important business address in Vietnam.

From a central location in Vietnam's most Vibrant City, overlooking a palace, a park, a cathedral and a row of embassies, the highly polished granite facade and distinctive architectural style of Saigon Tower overlooks the business district and offers foward-thinking companies the chance to add the country's most exclusive corporate address to their letter head.