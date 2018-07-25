Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DAIBIRU CORPORATION    8806   JP3497200000

DAIBIRU CORPORATION (8806)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daibiru : Saigon Tower Co., Ltd.(Saigon Tower)website renewal.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

In every major city, one building sets the standard and becomes an international landmark in the eyes of the world. In Ho Chi Minh City, that building is Saigon Tower, the most important business address in the city.

at the heart of le duan
boulevard, stands saigon tower

no other
address compares

Modern landmark with
panoramic views over the City
and the Saigon River

quick access
tan son nhat airport & other
parts of the city

at the heart of le duan
boulevard, stands saigon tower

no other
address compares

Modern landmark with
panoramic views over the City
and the Saigon River

quick access
tan son nhat airport & other
parts of the city

From precise planning to meticulous construction on one of the most prestigious and strategically placed central business district sites in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon Tower has raised the standards in all aspects of quality, elegance and function to take its place as the single most important business address in Vietnam.

From a central location in Vietnam's most Vibrant City, overlooking a palace, a park, a cathedral and a row of embassies, the highly polished granite facade and distinctive architectural style of Saigon Tower overlooks the business district and offers foward-thinking companies the chance to add the country's most exclusive corporate address to their letter head.

From precise planning to meticulous construction on one of the most prestigious and strategically placed central business district sites in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon Tower has raised the standards in all aspects of quality, elegance and function to take its place as the single most important business address in Vietnam.

From a central location in Vietnam's most Vibrant City, overlooking a palace, a park,
a cathedral and a row of embassies, the highly polished granite facade and distinctive architectural style of
Saigon Tower overlooks the business district and offers foward-thinking companies the chance to
add the country's most exclusive corporate address to their letter head.

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 10:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIBIRU CORPORATION
12:44pDAIBIRU : Saigon Tower Co., Ltd.(Saigon Tower)website renewal.
PU
04/27DAIBIRU : Notice of New Medium-Term Management Plan
PU
04/27DAIBIRU : For the Fiscal 2017 (summary)
PU
03/28DAIBIRU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/31DAIBIRU : For the 3rd Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2017 (summary)
PU
2017DAIBIRU : Notice of Organizational Restructuring
PU
2017DAIBIRU : For the 2nd Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2017 (summary)
PU
2017DAIBIRU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017DAIBIRU : For the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2017 (summary)
PU
2017DAIBIRU : Fact book 2017
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 40 500 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 500 M
Debt 2019 132 B
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 19,84
P/E ratio 2020 19,02
EV / Sales 2019 6,46x
EV / Sales 2020 6,15x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DAIBIRU CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 605  JPY
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Katsumi Tamai President & Representative Director
Takehiko Yamamoto Chairman
Kenichi Sekiguchi Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takeo Yada Director, Senior Head-Technology & Construction
Junichi Narita Director, GM-Business, Administration & Head-IR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIBIRU CORPORATION-20.50%1 161
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.66%43 212
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-12.63%34 825
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-21.25%33 061
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.77%32 685
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-13.68%28 118
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.