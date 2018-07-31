Log in
07/31/2018 | 06:17am CEST

For Immediate Release

2018.07.31

Company name: DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Representative: Sunao Manabe, Representative Director, President and COO
(Code no.: 4568, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Please address inquiries to Koji Ogawa, Corporate Officer,
Vice President, Corporate Communications Department
Telephone: +81-3-6225-1126
https://www.daiichisankyo.com

Daiichi Sankyo Announces Reversal of Tax-related Expenses in its Non-consolidated Financial Results (Japanese GAAP)

Tokyo, Japan (July 31, 2018) - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) announced that the reversal of tax-related expenses has been made in connection with the reduction of tax liabilities related to tax treatment for prior periods.

1. Details of the Event

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, Daiichi Sankyo recorded an allowance for tax uncertainties as a tax liability in connection with the Daiichi Sankyo Group's restructuring. However, as the tax examination for the relevant fiscal year was completed and Daiichi Sankyo's tax treatment was finalized, Daiichi Sankyo decided to reverse the tax liability. As a result, in the non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP), selling, general and administrative expenses of △2.3 billion yen (increase in operating profit) will be recorded. Additionally, corporate income taxes for prior periods of △53.8 billion yen, and corporate income taxes-deferred of △14.9 billion yen (increase in net income) will be recorded.

2. Impact of This Event on Consolidated Financial Results

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (IFRS), comprehensive income for the year will increase as the corporate income tax expenses related to the transaction will be recorded in other comprehensive income, but there will be a minor impact on profit attributable to owners of the Company.

Disclaimer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:16:00 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 911 B
EBIT 2019 75 000 M
Net income 2019 56 964 M
Finance 2019 348 B
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 52,35
P/E ratio 2020 49,08
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 3 310 B
NameTitle
Joji Nakayama President, CEO & Representative Director
Kentaro Takamura IR Contact, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Glenn J. Gormley Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Masahiko Ohtsuki Executive Officer & Senior Manager-Research
Sunao Manabe Representative Director, EVP & GM-Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED52.70%29 855
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.40%349 430
PFIZER6.54%223 220
NOVARTIS0.97%213 390
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.22%210 138
MERCK AND COMPANY15.18%172 206
