Daily Mail and General Trust : 60 seconds with... Georgina Stroud

01/15/2018 | 06:24pm CET
15.01.18

We took 60 seconds to catch up with Georgina Stroud, Commercial Sales Executive working within the dmg energy events team. She told us about the exciting project she's currently working on, as well as the advice she would give people embarking on a career in the events industry.

What is your role and what is an average day at dmg events like?

I am a commercial sales executive working within dmg energy events. I'm currently selling sponsorship and exhibition packages for the Global Power Energy Exhibition (GPEX), which will take place in Barcelona. My daily routine consists of finding new prospects and trying to generate as much interest as possible from all of the companies currently working in and influencing the energy transition; the majority of my role is phone based as speaking directly to the customer gets better results!

What attracted you to a career in events industry?

The truth is I fell into events! Now that I'm here though, I can't imagine working anywhere else. It's such a fast-paced and exciting environment, and even though there is always a mad rush towards the end, the final results are well worth it. The satisfaction you feel provides you with the motivation to do it all over again the following year!

And what made you choose dmg events (apart from the cool office)?

Actually, dmg chose me! I moved here on a recommendation from my previous Managing Director, and I couldn't be happier.

What three words would you use to describe the culture of the business?

I'd have to say, hardworking, energetic and motivated.

Are you working on any exciting projects at the minute?

I'm working on selling sponsorship and exhibition space for GPEX which is a new launch in a fascinating sector. The energy transition is a really important theme in the energy industry, so we're hoping it will be a great success this year and will become the must-attend event in the future.

Do you have any advice for people who might want to establish a career in events and event sales?

I would say that to work in event sales you have to be resilient, self-motivated, and hardworking. If a sales role is not for you, then there are other key components which make up an event team that require different strengths. If someone were thinking about getting into the industry, I would recommend shadowing or meeting with individuals from each area to establish what you feel is best suited to your skill set, i.e. sales, marketing, operations or finance. Once you know, just get involved and go for it!

And finally, tell us something about yourself that others might find surprising!

My dad is the spitting image of World Cup winning footballer Bobby Charlton, so much so he is constantly being stopped for autographs, and in nearly every pub he goes too someone offers to buy him a drink!

DMGT - Daily Mail & General Trust plc published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 17:24:10 UTC.

