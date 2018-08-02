Classic Days Schloss Dyck 2018: Start-up spirit of 1886 in the apple orchard

Mercedes-Benz Classic is putting on a show of true start-up spirit at Classic Days Schloss Dyck from 3 to 5 August 2018: the apple orchard will be home to greenhouses reminiscent of Gottlieb Daimler's garden house in Cannstatt as the germ cell of the automobile and motorised mobility. As a Gold Partner of the renowned festival of classic automobiles, the Stuttgart brand will be represented by numerous vehicles and brand ambassadors. ALL TIME STARS, the vehicle trading platform of Mercedes-Benz Classic, will be present with exclusive SL sports cars.



Stuttgart. In the 1880s, the high-speed four-stroke engine of Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach - one of the most important innovations in the history of mobility - was built in a greenhouse in Cannstatt. At Classic Days Schloss Dyck 2018, Mercedes-Benz Classic will recall this inspiring location in the garden of Daimler's villa in Cannstatt with specially constructed greenhouses. They will serve as a stage for 'MB [email protected]', a focal point of the presenting partner of Classic Days Schloss Dyck in 2018.

Mercedes-Benz Classic and the Mercedes-Benz Museum have been closely associated with the Classic Days for many years. As the main partner of the 13th festival of classic automobiles, which will take place from 3 to 5 August 2018 around the moated castle on the Rhine, the Stuttgart brand is once again bringing numerous special vehicles from the company's own collection to Schloss Dyck. The spectrum ranges from the first automobile in world history, the Benz Patent Motor Car of 1886, to sporty Mercedes and Benz vehicles from the first decade of the 20th century through to the legendary Silver Arrow W 196 R of the 1950s and a 'Stroke Eight' pickup from 1973.

Some of the vehicles can be experienced on the 2.8-kilometre circuit at Classic Days Schloss Dyck, where Mercedes-Benz Classic is presenting the Benz Patent Motor Car, an authentic replica of the original, which Carl Benz left to the Deutsches Museum in 1905. The Benz Prinz Heinrich car from 1910 will also be on show. The vehicle is one of a total of ten racing tourers built by Benz for the Prinz Heinrich Race in 1910. The presented vehicle, restored true to the original by Mercedes-Benz Classic in 2013, is one of only two examples still preserved today. High-tech features include dual ignition and four-valve technology. The aerodynamic body with its striking pointed rear end is also worthy of note. From 2 to 8 June 1910, the third Prinz Heinrich Race covered 1,945 kilometres from Berlin via Braunschweig, Kassel, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Strasbourg and Metz to Homburg vor der Höhe in Hesse.

At the Orangery of Schloss Dyck, there will be a Mercedes 75 PS Spider from 1907. The sporty and exclusive automobile, which is powered by a six-cylinder in-line engine with 10.2 litres of displacement, was the top model in DMG's range at the time. The two-seater Spider body underlines the sporty looks of what was at the time a high-performance car.

Ancestor of the X-Class

At the new greenhouses in the apple orchard, Mercedes-Benz Classic will present a W 196 R racing car and a 'Stroke Eight' pickup based on the W 115 model series. The racing car from the second Silver Arrows era in the mid-1950s recalls the two Formula One world titles won by Juan Manuel Fangio in 1954 and 1955 in vehicles of this type. Technically closely related to the W 196 R are the likewise legendary 300 SLR racing cars (W 196 S), which, with their numerous victories, made 1955 the most successful motor sport season in the history of the brand.

A pickup of the Mercedes-Benz 'Stroke Eight' W 115 model series provides a fascinating contrast to the Silver Arrow at the Classic Days. This unusual vehicle recalls the debut of the highly successful 'Stroke Eight' W 114/W 115 model series 50 years ago. Between 1968 and 1976, over 1.9 million saloons, long-wheelbase saloons, coupés and chassis versions were produced of this, the brand's first million-seller. The versatile platform truck, which is one of the ancestors of the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class, was supplied as a chassis for special bodies. It was also used for estate cars, ambulances and hearses. In addition, it was converted into a pickup by a bodybuilder before being used for many years by Stuttgarter Strassenbahnen AG as a service vehicle. Today part of the Mercedes-Benz Classic collection of vehicles, the pickup will make its own way from the Mercedes-Benz Museum to Classic Days Schloss Dyck.

'Stroke Eight' pickups were particularly successful in Argentina, where they were built for the local market and advertised as 'la Pick-up Mercedes-Benz'. For this purpose, Mercedes-Benz supplied CKD (completely knocked down) kits of the 220 D chassis to South America. The local González Catán plant on the outskirts of Buenos Aires built the pickups on this basis. They were available with single or double cabs.

ALL TIME STARS by Mercedes-Benz Classic

At MB [email protected] with the greenhouses, the exhibited vehicles from the collection are not the only source of inspiration. It is a place where visitors will also meet people who have a special connection with the history of the brand. This year, Mercedes-Benz Classic brand ambassadors such as Jutta Benz, Dieter Glemser and Klaus Ludwig as well as guests of honour at the Classic Days, such as racing drivers Hans Herrmann and Jochen Mass, will be signing autographs in the ALL TIME STARS Lounge in the apple orchard. There is special reason for congratulations in the case of Silver Arrows racing driver Hans Herrmann, who celebrated his 90th birthday on 23 February 2018.

Set up in 2015, the highly successful vehicle trading platform ALL TIME STARS by Mercedes-Benz Classic will be making an atmospheric guest appearance at Classic Days Schloss Dyck 2018 with its ALL TIME STARS Lounge in the Mercedes-Benz Classic greenhouses. ALL TIME STARS will also be bringing two exclusive SL sports cars to the Classic Days: a beige-coloured 300 SL Roadster (W 198) from 1959, which was on show at the International Motor Show in Turin, and a horizon-blue 280 SL 'Pagoda' (W 113) from 1970. Both vehicles belong to the 'Concours Edition'. ALL TIME STARS is consistently expanding its range with the selective acquisition of particularly interesting vehicles from the brand's long history. Outstanding classic cars are factory-restored with utmost authenticity to the original specifications on behalf of ALL TIME STARS in the Manufaktur restoration facility at the Mercedes-Benz Classic Centre in Fellbach. This is an offer only the manufacturer can provide.

Automotive classics by a famous moated castle

From 3 to 5 August 2018, the 13th Classic Days Schloss Dyck will continue a unique success story in the culture of automotive classics. The organizers expect a total of 120 historic racing vehicles on the demonstration circuit and more than 7,000 classic cars at the club parking on Dycker Feld. The Concours d'E legance 'Jewels in the Park' of the Classic Days is one of only nine events worldwide that bear the FIVA (Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens) distinction in the 'A' (top class) category. This year, around 60 exclusive classic cars are expected at 'Jewels in the Park'.

In addition, there are ten event areas around the moated castle with highly different topics. For example, the British Brooklands Museum, which recalls the world's first dedicated race track, will be a guest at Schloss Dyck for the first time. And when past and present DTM heroes meet at the 'Racing Legends', Mercedes-Benz vehicles will, of course, also be on hand.

The Classic Days Schloss Dyck classic car and motor festival is held in a part of the Schloss Dyck estate, on the meadows in front of the castle and on Dycker Feld. The Classic Days are open to visitors on the Friday (3 August) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the Saturday (4 August) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the Sunday (5 August) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The box office opens as early as 7 a.m. on the Saturday and Sunday with access to the picnic meadows. The organizers again expect several tens of thousands of visitors over the three days. The proceeds from the event will go to the Schloss Dyck Foundation for the preservation and running of the castle, collection and gardens.

Classic Days Schloss Dyck 2018:

Mercedes-Benz Classic brand ambassadors and guests

Jutta Benz

Born on 1 October 1943 in Mannheim, Germany

She has a famous surname: Jutta Benz. In 1886, her great-grandfather Carl Benz invented the world's first automobile as a totally novel, all-embracing and therefore revolutionary design. His wife, Bertha Benz, great-grandmother of Jutta Benz, greatly influenced and assisted in the development work. She supported her husband in every respect, regularly contributing strong impulses of her own to bring the automobile to large-scale production maturity. She is famous for her long-distance journey from Mannheim to Pforzheim in the Benz Patent Motor Car, which she completed in August 1888, i.e. 130 years ago, with her two sons - both as an endurance test and to prove that this magnificent invention actually worked. No wonder Jutta Benz has tremendous admiration for her great-grandparents, and her great-grandmother in particular, a remarkable woman of her time: in their day, publicly exhibited creativity and equality were anything but the norm. In this sense, both Bertha Benz and her husband symbolise the success and evolution of the automobile and the Mercedes-Benz brand. Jutta Benz is the last bearer of the Benz name who can be directly traced back to Carl and Bertha Benz.

Dieter Glemser

Born on 28June 1938 in Kirchheim/Teck, Germany

His pedal-to-the-metal career kicked off in the 1960 Schorndorf Hill Climb. Numerous class victories in various hill climbs and circuit races at the Nürburgring followed. He began racing for Mercedes-Benz in 1963, when he won overall victory in the Poland Rally in a Mercedes-Benz 220 SE and two second places in the Germany Rally (including a class victory) and the Argentine Touring Car Grand Prix. The following year, he was part of the triple victory by the teams made up of Eugen Böhringer/Klaus Kaiser, Dieter Glemser/Martin Braungart and Ewy Rosqvist/Eva-Maria Falk in the Argentine Touring Car Grand Prix. With Ford, Dieter Glemser celebrated a European Championship title for touring cars in 1971, a win in the 24-hour race at Spa-Francorchamps and German Motor Racing Championship titles in 1973 and 1974. He ended his active motor racing career in November 1974 after a serious crash caused by tyre damage in the touring car race in Macao, south-east China. From 1990, Dieter Glemser was a member of the Mercedes-Benz motor sport team for ten years, responsible for organisational matters as a department manager. From 2001 to 2008, he worked as a freelancer for Mercedes-AMG and Daimler AG in the area of sports and driver safety training as well as at Mercedes-Benz Classic events, where he is still active.

Hans Herrmann

Born on 23 February 1928 in Stuttgart, Germany

The 1955 season might have been a triumphant year for young racing driver Hans Herrmann from the Mercedes-Benz racing department. He certainly had the necessary talent. At the debut of the new Mercedes-Benz W 196 in the French Grand Prix on 4 July 1954 in Rheims, the up-and-coming driver was already setting standards by posting the fastest lap time. Yet, in 1955, luck deserted the man from Stuttgart. In an accident during practice for the Monte Carlo Grand Prix in Monaco, Herrmann was injured so seriously that he was unable to compete for the rest of the season. A trained confectioner, he began his motor racing career in 1952, driving a private Porsche 356 in the Hesse Winter Rally. In the same year, he won a class victory in the Germany Rally. In 1953 and 1954, driving a Porsche, Herrmann won class victories in the Mille Miglia. This brought him to the attention of Mercedes-Benz racing manager Alfred Neubauer, who signed him as a young driver for the new Formula One team in 1954. In the course of his career, Hans Herrmann proved to be an extremely versatile driver in Formula One and Formula 2 Grand Prix races, sports car races and rallies. Apart from Mercedes-Benz, he competed particularly in Porsche racing and sports cars. He also raced at the wheel of B.R.M., Cooper, Maserati and Veritas racing cars. Herrmann achieved his greatest successes in long-distance races. These included overall victories in the Targa Florio (1960), the 24-hour race in Daytona (1968) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans (1970). His second place at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz 220 SE (W 111) in the 1961 Argentine Road Grand Prix was also a major achievement. In 2012, Herrmann was honoured by the town of Collesano, which was situated on the circuit, for taking part in the Targa Florio eight times. The former works driver arrived for the ceremony at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR. Hans Herrmann crowned his career with victory at Le Mans in 1970 and retired from active motor racing in the same year. As a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz Classic, he remains closely associated with the company - and motor sport - to this day. Herrmann celebrated his 90th birthday in 2018 at the Classic Centre of Mercedes-Benz Classic in Fellbach. Among those making laudatory speeches was Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Daimler Board of Management.

Klaus Ludwig

Born on 5 October 1949 in Bonn, Germany

Honoured with the title of 'King Ludwig' by his fans, the outstanding racing driver and three-time DTM champion Klaus Ludwig began his motor racing career in the early 1970s with slalom races, orientation rallies and touring car races. His first major successes included the German Motor Racing Championship (DRM) title in 1979 and 1981, and victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979, 1984 and 1985. Ludwig came to the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) in 1985, where he initially drove for Ford and won his first title in 1988. In 1989, he moved to the AMG-Mercedes team, with which he won two championship titles (1992 and 1994, runner-up in 1991) and a total of 19 race victories in the years up to 1994. In 1995 and 1996, he competed in the ITC (International Touring Car Championship) for Opel Team Rosberg. He subsequently returned to AMG-Mercedes, winning the driver and team trophy in the International FIA GT Championship together with Ricardo Zonta in 1998. He officially retired from motor sport after that, but in 2000 he once again competed in the new German Touring Car Masters (DTM), ending the season and his racing career with a third place finish in the overall classification in a Mercedes-Benz CLK-DTM.

Jochen Mass

Born on 30 September 1946 in Dorfen near Erding, Germany

Jochen Mass, originally a trained seaman, began his diverse career in motor sport in 1968 in touring car races for Alfa-Romeo and as a works driver for Ford from 1970 to 1975. During this period, he won the 24-Hour Race at Spa-Francorchamps in 1972. At the same time, he also took part in Formula 2 racing (1973) and competed in 105 Formula One Grands Prix (1973/74 with Surtees; 1975 to 1977 with McLaren; 1978 with ATS; 1979/80 with Arrows; 1982 with March). In 1984, Mass drove a Mercedes-Benz 500 SLC (C 107) in the Paris-Dakar Rally. After winning the German Sports Car Championship in 1985 and a stint as a works driver with Porsche until 1987, he joined the Sauber-Mercedes team as a works driver in 1988. He competed in Group C for the same team until 1991. In the new Silver Arrow, the Sauber-Mercedes C 9, Jochen Mass triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1989 in the same team as Manuel Reuter and Stanley Dickens, going on to finish runner-up in the world championship in the same year. Three years later, Mass joined the team management of the DTM. Sir Stirling Moss once described him as a 'soul mate' and as 'a driver with an enormous feeling for racing cars and a great deal of expertise who is familiar with the racing history of every era'. It is therefore not by chance that Jochen Mass can nowadays be seen at the wheel for Mercedes-Benz at historical events. From the W 125 Silver Arrow to the Mercedes-Benz SSK - Jochen Mass knows and drives them all.

Classic Days Schloss Dyck 2018:

Mercedes-Benz Classic vehicles

Benz Patent Motor Car (1886)

On 29 January 1886, Carl Benz applied for a patent on his ' gas-powered vehicle'. Patent number DRP 37435 ranks as the birth certificate of the automobile, and gave its name to the Patent Motor Car. The world's first automobile was a distinctive design in which the engine and chassis formed an organic unit. Benz designed it as a three-wheeler, as he was not convinced by the drawbar steering used for coaches. Carl Benz's key achievement was the persistence with which he turned his vision of a 'horseless carriage' into a reality: he had the idea for a motor vehicle, designed it, built it, patented it, tested it, brought it to market, produced it in large numbers, developed it further and therefore made his invention usable. The Benz Patent Motor Car ushered in a new era of personal mobility. Presented at Classic Days Schloss Dyck, the authentic replica of the first automobile from 1886 was built in 1969 in the company's apprentice workshops.

Technical data of Benz Patent Motor Car

Year of manufacture: 1886

Cylinders: 1

Displacement: 954 cc

Output: 0.55 kW (0.75 hp) at 400 rpm

Top speed: 16 km/h

Mercedes 75 PS Spider (1907)

Unveiled in late 1906, the Mercedes 75 PS was the first production car of Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft with a six-cylinder engine. Made up of three pairs of cast cylinders, its in-line engine had a displacement of 10.2 litres. The top Mercedes model from 1907 until 1911 was available in various body variants. The two-seater Spider body underlined the sporty looks of the high-performance automobile. In 1909, the name of the top-of-the-range model was changed to Mercedes 39/80 PS. This corresponded to the actual output of 59 kW (80 hp) and followed an agreement between German automotive manufacturers: the luxury tax on automobiles was introduced on 1 July 1906 with the intention of enabling prospective buyers to identify the tax category, which was based on engine size, by the model designation. For four-stroke engines, one 'tax PS (hp)' corresponded to a displacement of 261.8 cubic centimetres, meaning that the 10.2-litre engine had 39 tax hp. In 1911, DMG reverted to the four-cylinder engine, including in the top segment, with the Mercedes 37/90 PS. It was not until 1914 that another Mercedes six-cylinder model, the 28/95 PS, made its debut.

Technical data of Mercedes 75 PS Spider

Period of manufacture: 1906 to 1911

Cylinders: 6/in-line

Displacement: 10,189 cc

Max. output: 59 kW (80 hp) at 1,300 rpm

Top speed: 95 km/h

Benz Prinz Heinrich car (1910)

The 'Prinz Heinrich Race' was one of the best-known motor sport events in Germany at the beginning of the last century. The enthusiastic motorist Prince Heinrich, brother of the then German Emperor Wilhelm II, founded the touring car competition, which began in 1908, with the aim of demonstrating the reliability of the automobile and promoting its spread. For this reason, the rules prescribed four-seater touring cars that had to meet certain minimum dimensions. For the third staging of the event in the early summer of 1910, Benz & Cie. brought out ten all-new, technically highly advanced special touring cars with cardan drive, which featured dual ignition and four-valve technology. The aerodynamically optimised body with its striking pointed rear end was also worthy of note. Authentically restored by Mercedes-Benz Classic, the Prinz Heinrich car is one of just two examples still preserved today. Having finished 11th, the vehicle from the Mercedes-Benz Classic collection later competed in the Czar Nicholas touring race of the same year.

Technical data of Benz Prinz Heinrich car

Raced in: 1910

Number of cylinders: 4/in-line

Displacement: 5715 cc

Output: 59 kW (80 hp)

Top speed: 126 km/h

Mercedes-Benz Formula One racing car W 196 R (1955)

The W 196 R marked Mercedes-Benz's return to Grand Prix racing in 1954 following a 15-year gap. The new Formula One car was designed based on a new rule that had just come into force, stipulating a maximum displacement of 2.5 litres. In the car's very first race on 4 July 1954 in Rheims, Juan Manuel Fangio and Karl Kling posted a one-two finish. Designed for fast race tracks, the futuristic-looking vehicle featured a streamlined body. However, it was the version with free-standing wheels that was used in most Formula One races in 1954 and 1955. This version was more suitable for winding tracks, as the driver always had a clear view of the front wheels. This vehicle's debut in the European Grand Prix at the Nürburgring in August 1954 likewise finished in victory for Juan Manuel Fangio. The W 196 R achieved three more wins in 1954, followed by an impressive six victories the following year, with Fangio being crowned Formula One World Champion in both years. Young racing driver Hans Herrmann took two third and two fourth places with the W 196 R - one in the streamlined car and one in the classic monoposto with free-standing wheels.

Technical data of Mercedes-Benz Formula One racing car W 196 R

Raced in: 1954 to 1955

Cylinders: 8/in-line

Displacement: 2,497 cc

Output: 188 kW (256 hp) to 213 kW (290 hp)

Top speed: Up to 300 km/h

Mercedes-Benz 220 D Pickup (W 115, 1973)

The Mercedes-Benz 220 D Pickup is a rare special version of the 'Stroke Eight' model series. This predecessor of today's E-Class became Mercedes-Benz's first million-seller. The versatile platform truck, an ancestor of the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class, was based on a 'chassis for special bodies', such as ambulances, estate cars and hearses. One bodybuilder converted it into the exhibited pickup, which was used for many years by Stuttgarter Strassenbahnen AG as a service vehicle for the lubrication of rail points. In the 1970s, similar 'Stroke Eight' pickups with single or double cabs were even produced directly at Mercedes-Benz's Argentinian plant in González Catán in the greater Buenos Aires area. These, too, were based on the chassis for special bodies, which was supplied as a CKD (completely knocked down) kit from Stuttgart. At Classic Days Schloss Dyck, this unusual vehicle also recalls the anniversary of the W 114 and W 115 'Stroke Eight' model series, which made their debut in 1968, i.e. 50 years ago.

Technical data of Mercedes-Benz 220 D Pickup

Year of manufacture: 1973

Cylinders: 4/in-line

Displacement: 2,197 cc

Output: 44 kW (60 hp) at 4,200 rpm

Top speed: 130 km/h