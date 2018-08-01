Log in
DAIMLER (DAI)
Daimler : 2018 Budapest In-Season Test, Day 2

08/01/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

George Russell breaks the unofficial lap record around the Hungaroring

Date: Wednesday 1 August 2018

Driver: George Russell

Circuit: Hungaroring

Circuit Length: 4.381 km

Laps Completed: 116

Distance Covered: 508 km

Best Lap Time: 1:15.575

George Russell was again behind the wheel of the W09 EQ Power+ on the last day of in-season testing. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Reserve Driver completed 116 laps at the Hungaroring and ended the day on top of the timesheets. His fastest lap of the day was also the fastest lap ever recorded around the circuit.

  • Today's programme focused on aerodynamic testing and brake developments
  • The team also worked on the set-up of the car
  • Mercedes-Benz Power Units today completed 270 laps in total (1,183 km)

George Russell

Day two ran very smoothly and was a much more productive day for the team and me. We did some runs on the HyperSoft tyre, which was an incredible experience for me. I had never driven that tyre before, nor a Formula One car in anything other than a race setup. That was a great experience and it puts a smile on my face that we achieved the fastest lap ever around the Hungaroring. All in all, it's been two productive and positive days and I can't wait for the next opportunity to drive an F1 car again.

Rich Lane, Engineer

We've had quite a good day today. After a tricky day yesterday, we managed to recover the test and got through most of the programme that we had planned for the week. Today's work focused on brakes and aerodynamics. We also worked on George's performance and he did a very good job today as always. It's been a positive end to the first half of the season and everyone is now looking forward to summer shutdown in a couple of days and then Spa.

Position

Driver

Team

Laps Completed

Best Lap Time

1

George Russell (63)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

116

1:15.575

2

Kimi Räikkönen (7)

Ferrari

131

1:15.649

3

Jake Dennis (25)

Red Bull

131

1:17.012

4

Antonio Giovinazzi (36)

Sauber

120

1:17.558

5

Nikita Mazepin (34)

Force India

51

1:17.748

6

Robert Kubica (40)

Williams

103

1:18.451

7

Lando Norris (47)

McLaren

73

1:18.472

8

Artem Markelov (46)

Renault

108

1:18.496

9

Sean Gelael (38)

Toro Rosso

122

1:19.046

10

Pierre Gasly (10)

Toro Rosso*

75

1:19.790

11

Brendon Hartley (28)

Toro Rosso*

67

1:20.221

*Conducting tyre testing with Pirelli

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 17:47:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 169 B
EBIT 2018 13 615 M
Net income 2018 9 338 M
Finance 2018 15 617 M
Yield 2018 6,00%
P/E ratio 2018 6,70
P/E ratio 2019 6,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 63 495 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 71,6 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-16.45%74 157
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.07%212 857
VOLKSWAGEN0.00%87 690
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.77%63 004
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%54 271
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.51%53 086
