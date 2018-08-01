Daimler : 2018 Budapest In-Season Test, Day 2

George Russell breaks the unofficial lap record around the Hungaroring
Date: Wednesday 1 August 2018
Driver: George Russell
Circuit: Hungaroring
Circuit Length: 4.381 km
Laps Completed: 116
Distance Covered: 508 km
Best Lap Time: 1:15.575
George Russell was again behind the wheel of the W09 EQ Power+ on the last day of in-season testing. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Reserve Driver completed 116 laps at the Hungaroring and ended the day on top of the timesheets. His fastest lap of the day was also the fastest lap ever recorded around the circuit.
Today's programme focused on aerodynamic testing and brake developments
The team also worked on the set-up of the car
Mercedes-Benz Power Units today completed 270 laps in total (1,183 km)
George Russell
Day two ran very smoothly and was a much more productive day for the team and me. We did some runs on the HyperSoft tyre, which was an incredible experience for me. I had never driven that tyre before, nor a Formula One car in anything other than a race setup. That was a great experience and it puts a smile on my face that we achieved the fastest lap ever around the Hungaroring. All in all, it's been two productive and positive days and I can't wait for the next opportunity to drive an F1 car again.
Rich Lane, Engineer
We've had quite a good day today. After a tricky day yesterday, we managed to recover the test and got through most of the programme that we had planned for the week. Today's work focused on brakes and aerodynamics. We also worked on George's performance and he did a very good job today as always. It's been a positive end to the first half of the season and everyone is now looking forward to summer shutdown in a couple of days and then Spa.
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Laps Completed
|
Best Lap Time
|
1
|
George Russell (63)
|
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
|
116
|
1:15.575
|
2
|
Kimi Räikkönen (7)
|
Ferrari
|
131
|
1:15.649
|
3
|
Jake Dennis (25)
|
Red Bull
|
131
|
1:17.012
|
4
|
Antonio Giovinazzi (36)
|
Sauber
|
120
|
1:17.558
|
5
|
Nikita Mazepin (34)
|
Force India
|
51
|
1:17.748
|
6
|
Robert Kubica (40)
|
Williams
|
103
|
1:18.451
|
7
|
Lando Norris (47)
|
McLaren
|
73
|
1:18.472
|
8
|
Artem Markelov (46)
|
Renault
|
108
|
1:18.496
|
9
|
Sean Gelael (38)
|
Toro Rosso
|
122
|
1:19.046
|
10
|
Pierre Gasly (10)
|
Toro Rosso*
|
75
|
1:19.790
|
11
|
Brendon Hartley (28)
|
Toro Rosso*
|
67
|
1:20.221
*Conducting tyre testing with Pirelli
