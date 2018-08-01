Daimler : 2018 Budapest In-Season Test, Day 2

George Russell breaks the unofficial lap record around the Hungaroring

Date: Wednesday 1 August 2018

Driver: George Russell

Circuit: Hungaroring

Circuit Length: 4.381 km

Laps Completed: 116

Distance Covered: 508 km

Best Lap Time: 1:15.575

George Russell was again behind the wheel of the W09 EQ Power+ on the last day of in-season testing. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Reserve Driver completed 116 laps at the Hungaroring and ended the day on top of the timesheets. His fastest lap of the day was also the fastest lap ever recorded around the circuit.

Today's programme focused on aerodynamic testing and brake developments

The team also worked on the set-up of the car

Mercedes-Benz Power Units today completed 270 laps in total (1,183 km)

George Russell

Day two ran very smoothly and was a much more productive day for the team and me. We did some runs on the HyperSoft tyre, which was an incredible experience for me. I had never driven that tyre before, nor a Formula One car in anything other than a race setup. That was a great experience and it puts a smile on my face that we achieved the fastest lap ever around the Hungaroring. All in all, it's been two productive and positive days and I can't wait for the next opportunity to drive an F1 car again.

Rich Lane, Engineer

We've had quite a good day today. After a tricky day yesterday, we managed to recover the test and got through most of the programme that we had planned for the week. Today's work focused on brakes and aerodynamics. We also worked on George's performance and he did a very good job today as always. It's been a positive end to the first half of the season and everyone is now looking forward to summer shutdown in a couple of days and then Spa.

Position Driver Team Laps Completed Best Lap Time 1 George Russell (63) Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport 116 1:15.575 2 Kimi Räikkönen (7) Ferrari 131 1:15.649 3 Jake Dennis (25) Red Bull 131 1:17.012 4 Antonio Giovinazzi (36) Sauber 120 1:17.558 5 Nikita Mazepin (34) Force India 51 1:17.748 6 Robert Kubica (40) Williams 103 1:18.451 7 Lando Norris (47) McLaren 73 1:18.472 8 Artem Markelov (46) Renault 108 1:18.496 9 Sean Gelael (38) Toro Rosso 122 1:19.046 10 Pierre Gasly (10) Toro Rosso* 75 1:19.790 11 Brendon Hartley (28) Toro Rosso* 67 1:20.221

*Conducting tyre testing with Pirelli