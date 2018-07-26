Daimler : 2Q Profit Falls On Tariffs, Charges -- Earnings Review

By Max Bernhard







Daimler AG (DAI.XE), the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, reported second-quarter results Thursday. Here's what we watched:

EARNINGS: Net profit in the quarter fell to 1.73 billion euros ($2.02 billion) from EUR2.44 billion a year ago.

REVENUE: Revenue fell to EUR40.76 billion from EUR41.21 billion the prior year. Analysts had expected revenue of EUR42.48 billion, according to FactSet.

WHAT TO WATCH:

--TARIFF IMPACT: Earnings at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Cars division fell due to weaker pricing, stemming from tariffs, the car maker said. The results were also affected by higher raw materials prices, similar to those that hurt its rivals in the U.S., who said U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum are weighing down their profit.

--EMISSIONS: Daimler said profits were hurt by costs related to recalls of diesel vehicles and warned that it expects third-quarter operating profit of Mercedes-Benz to be significantly lower than last year, partly due to changeover to new emissions regulation in Europe.

--ONE-OFF CHARGES: Daimler took a EUR418 million charge linked to a settlement with the German government related to a dispute over the late introduction of a truck-toll system. Unfavorable exchange-rate effects and supply disruptions in the U.S. also hurt earnings, it said.

