DAIMLER (DAI)
Daimler : 2Q Profit Falls On Tariffs, Charges -- Earnings Review

07/26/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

By Max Bernhard


Daimler AG (DAI.XE), the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, reported second-quarter results Thursday. Here's what we watched: 




  EARNINGS: Net profit in the quarter fell to 1.73 billion euros ($2.02 billion) from EUR2.44 billion a year ago. 




  REVENUE: Revenue fell to EUR40.76 billion from EUR41.21 billion the prior year. Analysts had expected revenue of EUR42.48 billion, according to FactSet. 




  WHAT TO WATCH: 




  --TARIFF IMPACT: Earnings at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Cars division fell due to weaker pricing, stemming from tariffs, the car maker said. The results were also affected by higher raw materials prices, similar to those that hurt its rivals in the U.S., who said U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum are weighing down their profit. 




  --EMISSIONS: Daimler said profits were hurt by costs related to recalls of diesel vehicles and warned that it expects third-quarter operating profit of Mercedes-Benz to be significantly lower than last year, partly due to changeover to new emissions regulation in Europe. 




  --ONE-OFF CHARGES: Daimler took a EUR418 million charge linked to a settlement with the German government related to a dispute over the late introduction of a truck-toll system. Unfavorable exchange-rate effects and supply disruptions in the U.S. also hurt earnings, it said. 




  Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 170 B
EBIT 2018 13 874 M
Net income 2018 9 582 M
Finance 2018 15 218 M
Yield 2018 6,18%
P/E ratio 2018 6,41
P/E ratio 2019 6,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 63 302 M
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 72,9 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-18.25%74 297
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.32%215 676
VOLKSWAGEN-12.33%87 284
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-8.03%62 229
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.15%55 637
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.24%54 396
