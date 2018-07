FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car and truck maker Daimler has secured an 11 billion euro (£9.8 billion) syndicated credit line with a term of five years, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

It replaces an existing 9 billion euro syndicated credit line ahead of schedule and carries more favourable terms, the source said.

Daimler declined to comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christian Kraemer)