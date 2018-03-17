Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Daimler : cars unit invests to ramp up output to 3 million vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 04:30pm CET
FILE PHOTO: File photo of Mercedes-Benz logo pictured before company's annual news conference in Stuttgart

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany' Daimler is in a push to boost production capacity as its Mercedes-Benz Cars unit eyes annual sales of 3 million vehicles, up from 2.4 million last year, an executive told weekly publication Automobilwoche.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany' Daimler is in a push to boost production capacity as its Mercedes-Benz Cars unit eyes annual sales of 3 million vehicles, up from 2.4 million last year, an executive told weekly publication Automobilwoche.

"The sites in our global production network are running at high utilisation rates," Markus Schaefer, board member in charge of manufacturing and procurement at Mercedes-Benz Cars, was quoted as saying.

"That's why we are expanding our capacities according to market demand and are moving towards 3 million units."

Another element in the plan is an increase in the number of Mercedes-Benz models to 40.

By the end of the decade three new production sites will come on stream: compact models will be assembled in Aguascalientes, Mexico from the third quarter of this year; a new site in Kecskemet, Hungary, will be built by end-2019; and the company is planning to add a second site in Beijing, Automobilwoche said.

Total investment in these projects amounts to 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion), it added.

The German automaker said last month that an expected rise in unit sales and revenue in 2018 will be countered by spending on new cars and technologies, forecasting earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at a similar level as 2017.

($1 = 0.8139 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
04:30pDAIMLER : cars unit invests to ramp up output to 3 million vehicles
RE
03/16New German transport minister says he's no buddy of auto bosses - Bild
RE
03/16DAIMLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/16Toyota, Uber in talks on self-driving tech - Nikkei
RE
03/15China's consumer day show targets Volkswagen, bike sharing
RE
03/15China's consumer day show targets Volkswagen, bike sharing
RE
03/15All change for Audi as it predicts short-term pain
RE
03/15All change for Audi as it predicts short-term pain
RE
03/15Sixt to challenge BMW, Daimler with car-sharing offer
RE
03/15VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/12BMW : 14% Dividend Surprise, Manageable Risks Exist 
03/07CARZ AND GLOBAL AUTO OUTLOOK : Week Ending March 2, 2018 
03/07Tariff threat hangs over automobile sector 
03/05BMW : Risks Increased 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 170 B
EBIT 2018 14 553 M
Net income 2018 10 085 M
Finance 2018 20 492 M
Yield 2018 5,34%
P/E ratio 2018 7,26
P/E ratio 2019 7,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 73 006 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | DAI | DE0007100000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 79,7 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-2.30%89 688
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.70%211 799
VOLKSWAGEN-2.60%100 662
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.12%67 893
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-6.29%62 820
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.44%53 010
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.