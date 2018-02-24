Log in
DAIMLER (DAI)
Daimler : welcomes new long-term shareholder

02/24/2018 | 10:57am CET

Daimler AG confirms that the entrepreneur Li Shufu has acquired 9.69% (103,619,340 shares) of the company. Daimler is pleased to announce that with Li Shufu it could win another long-term orientated shareholder, which is convinced by Daimler's innovation strength, the strategy and the future potential.

Daimler knows and appreciates Li Shufu as an especially knowledgeable Chinese entrepreneur with clear vision for the future, with whom one can constructive discuss the change in the industry.

Daimler has got a broad-based portfolio and footprint in China and with BAIC a strong partner on site.

Daimler AG published this content on 24 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2018 09:56:01 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 170 B
EBIT 2018 14 511 M
Net income 2018 10 098 M
Finance 2018 21 134 M
Yield 2018 5,18%
P/E ratio 2018 7,48
P/E ratio 2019 7,29
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 75 252 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | DAI | DE0007100000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 79,4 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-0.55%92 515
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-0.23%220 945
VOLKSWAGEN-2.31%102 249
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.25%69 252
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.04%64 541
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-0.20%57 612
