DAIMLER (DAI)

DAIMLER (DAI)
News 


Geely chairman says not planning more automotive deals - Bild am Sonntag

03/04/2018 | 12:14am CET
FILE PHOTO: Li Shufu, founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group attends the Volvo's S90 news conference in Shanghai

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Li Shufu, the founder and main owner of China's Geely, has no plans to buy further stakes in carmakers after building up a holding of almost 10 percent in Germany's Daimler, he told a German newspaper.

"Currently we have no plans for further purchases. We will concentrate for now on the development of existing holdings. There are many ideas, and there is much to do," weekly Bild am Sonntag quoted Li as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

Li has led a major acquisition push globally since 2010, when he took over Swedish car brand Volvo from Ford Motor Co in a $1.8 billion (£1.3 billion) deal.

Over the last year, he has snapped up a $3.3 billion stake in truck maker AB Volvo, a majority stake in sports car maker Lotus, a 49.9 percent stake in Malaysian automaker Proton and flying car start-up Terrafugia. He already owns LEVC, the maker of London's iconic black cabs.

His purchase of a $9 billion stake in Daimler, unveiled last week, surprised the market and rekindled fears in Germany of its highly prized industrial expertise falling into Chinese hands.

According to multiple sources and documents reviewed by Reuters, Li used Hong Kong shell companies, derivatives, bank financing and carefully structured share options to become Daimler's single largest shareholder.

Asked by Bild am Sonntag how he financed the purchase, he said some of the money was his own and some was financed via foreign banks, without providing details.

He said none of the funding came from the Chinese government and that he did not seek the approval of the government before buying the stake.

"We have never asked the Chinese government for its approval of an investment ahead of time. The same goes for our Daimler stake," he said.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Stocks treated in this article : Ford Motor Company, Daimler, Volvo
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.07% 10.4 Delayed Quote.-17.61%
VOLVO -3.98% 149.75 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 14 575 M
Net income 2018 10 088 M
Finance 2018 20 586 M
Yield 2018 5,42%
P/E ratio 2018 7,16
P/E ratio 2019 6,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 72 054 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | DAI | DE0007100000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 80,0 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-4.87%88 748
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.26%213 325
VOLKSWAGEN-5.58%96 443
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.29%67 214
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-6.09%63 117
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.69%53 166
