International police trade fair: Mercedes-Benz and smart make for an electrifying GPEC 2018

Berlin/Frankfurt. Daimler AG will be present at the General Police Equipment Exhibition & Conference® (GPEC) 2018 with its Mercedes-Benz and smart brands as a full-line supplier of vehicles for police forces. The company's focus at the trade fair will be on electric mobility. From 20 to 22 February, police vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and smart will be on view in Hall 11 (stand C006) at the Frankfurt trade fair complex.

The GLC 350 e 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 2.7-2.5 l /100 km; combined power consumption: 15.2-13.9 kWh/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 64-59 g/km) will be on show for the first time in a police look at the GPEC international police trade fair in Frankfurt am Main. In addition to the hallmark Mercedes-Benz brand attributes of safety, state-of-the-art suspension and numerous assistance systems, the plug-in hybrid also offers outstanding energy efficiency. Plug-in hybrids represent a key technology on the road to the locally emission-free future of the automobile. They offer customers the benefits of two worlds: in town, they run in all-electric mode, while, on long journeys, they profit from the range of the internal combustion engine. Hybridisation also makes the combustion engine more efficient while delivering a more dynamic performance.

Efficiency and low emissions also come courtesy of the all-new diesel engine in the new E-Class, which will be on view at the trade fair in an Estate version with a police look. The new OM 654 diesel engine has been designed to comply with future RDE (Real Driving Emissions) legislation. The E-Class comes with a host of safety and assistance systems, such as Active Brake Assist with distance and collision warning, situation-sensitive braking assistance and autonomous braking function, which can help avoid or mitigate the consequences of accidents with vehicles in front or with crossing pedestrians.

It was back in 2007 that smart assumed a pioneering role in terms of zero-emissions driving, the first-generation smart electric drive setting a landmark in electric mobility. At the GPEC, smart will present the fourth-generation smart ed in a fortwo version with electric drive (combined power consumption: 12.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) and a forfour version (combined power consumption: 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) in a police/public order authority look. The electric vehicles have a range of 160 kilometres. The models are used mainly in town as special response vehicles. A smart fortwo cabrio electric drive (combined power consumption: 13.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) will be in use on the acceleration track in Hall 11.1. The electrified cabriolet, with a top speed of 130 km/h, will be available to be experienced by visitors themselves on the acceleration track.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has a long history of trusted partnership with the police, thereby contributing to added safety. The many different possible applications of the vehicles are reflected in the versatility of the products - either as a team transporter, patrol car or as a special-purpose vehicle, such as for dealing with explosives. The GPEC will feature a Sprinter in the form of a team vehicle and a Vito Tourer as a radio patrol car in a police look. All the vehicles are equipped with 7G-Tronic automatic transmission with torque converter, which allows faster acceleration thanks to the absence of any interruption in tractive power. In addition, the GPEC will showcase another Vito in a special customs version as well as the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class, both equipped with all-wheel drive for added off-road capability. The X-Class combines the typical attributes of a pick-up - robust, functional and durable with off-road capability - with the classic strengths of a genuine Mercedes - design, comfort, driving dynamics and safety. The Mercedes-Benz pick-up will be on show for the first time in a police look at the GPEC. Thanks to its wide track, typical Mercedes comfortable spring/damper tuning as well as coil springs and internally ventilated disc brakes at front and rear, the X-Class is impressive both on- and off-road.

Mercedes-Benz Vans plans in future to offer all commercial vans with an electric powertrain. First up is the mid-size eVito, which can now be ordered and will be available for delivery from the second half of 2018. The battery-electric Sprinter will follow in 2019.

In the outdoor grounds at the GPEC, Mercedes-Benz will present an Arocs 3251 L 8x4 heavy-duty truck. The vehicle is suitable for a wide range of police duties - from logistical assignments to the erection of protective barriers, removal of obstacles, launching of heavy boats and high-altitude rescue.

From the smart fortwo two-seater to the Sprinter through to the Actros, which serves as a transport vehicle, the comprehensive Daimler portfolio offers the appropriate vehicle for every area of police operations. The many years of excellent cooperation between Daimler AG and the police are founded on safety, efficiency and a wide range of products always ideally tailored to the operational needs of police forces.

The 10th international General Police Equipment Exhibition & Conference GPEC takes place from 20 to 22 February 2018 in Hall 11 at the Frankfurt am Main trade fair complex under the auspices of Hesse Minister-President Volker Bouffier. In 2016, the GPEC was attended by around 6700 security experts, including decision-makers, managers, procurement officers, technicians, instructors and end users from 57 countries. Further information about the GPEC is available at www.gpec.de.