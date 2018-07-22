Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

New Fiat Chrysler boss transformed Jeep brand as company focuses on SUVs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2018 | 01:24am CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles new chief executive Mike Manley, who has overseen the effort to turn Jeep into a global brand, now plans to carry out the parent company's strategy unveiled last month, the company said Saturday.

The Italian-American carmaker said the British-born Manley, 54, is taking over immediately from FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, 66, who is seriously ill after suffering major complications following surgery.

Manley, who also takes responsibility for the North America region, will push ahead with the strategy outlined by Marchionne in June to ramp up sport utility vehicles and invest 9 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in electric and hybrid cars. Marchionne had been due to step down next April.

"The success of the Jeep brand under Mike Manley and his global background make him the smart choice to be the new head of FCA," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

Manley, a British native and auto industry veteran, has run the Jeep brand since June 2009 after the company emerged from bankruptcy restructuring following U.S. and Canadian government bailouts and under Fiat's control.

Since then, Jeep's annual sales have risen from about 300,000 - nearly all in the U.S. market - to 1.4 million worldwide last year.

Fiat Chrysler, the world's seventh largest automaker, said last month it expects one in every 12 utility vehicle sold industry-wide by 2022 to be a Jeep.

Jeep plans to launch nine new products, enter three new segments including large SUVs, and offer four battery electric versions by 2022.

Under Manley, Fiat Chrysler expanded Jeep production outside the United States, including in China, India, Mexico and Italy, as the brand has worked to expand global sales.

"The fact that there’s already a new plan that the entire senior management team has bought into makes it somewhat easier for Manley as his successor,” said George Galliers, a London-based analyst with brokerage Evercore ISI.

Manley joined then DaimlerChrysler in 2000 and remained at Chrysler after Daimler exited Chrysler. He also assumed responsibility for the Ram truck brand in 2015.

Morgan Stanley analysts estimated in June that the Jeep and Ram brands have annual revenue of $84 billion, or two thirds of the company's total, calling the brands "pivotal" for FCA's future.

Manley is known for a dry sense of humour. At the Detroit auto show in January he noted all automakers' excessive enthusiasm. "In this business we've become so good at making up accolades I'm just waiting for the best, the most capable black paint ever sprayed on a truck," Manley joked.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by James Dalgleish)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER -2.35% 57.26 Delayed Quote.-19.12%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -2.31% 16.416 End-of-day quote.12.70%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.08% 19.32 Delayed Quote.8.30%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.03% 10.56 Delayed Quote.-15.45%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.23% 39.4 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -1.94% 146.35 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
PEUGEOT -2.41% 20.67 Real-time Quote.21.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
01:27aFiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
RE
01:24aNew Fiat Chrysler boss transformed Jeep brand as company focuses on SUVs
RE
07/21SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchi..
RE
07/21DAIMLER : 2018 German Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
07/20DAIMLER : 2018 German Grand Prix - Friday
PU
07/20U.S. carmakers expected to warn of tariff pain when releasing results
RE
07/20CV : Sabine Angermann
PU
07/20DAIMLER : Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport reaches multi-year agreement with Val..
PU
07/19BOSCH AND DAIMLER : Metropolis in California to become a pilot city for automate..
AQ
07/19DAIMLER : Europe's largest innovation platform STARTUP AUTOBAHN presents "Plug a..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20ROSS : 'Too early' to talk auto tariffs 
07/19European auto sector shows strength in June 
07/19Crowded lanes in the China EV market 
07/19How To Benefit From The Autonomous Vehicle Trend Starting As Soon As 2019 
07/18Class 8 truck sales strong in June 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 170 B
EBIT 2018 13 946 M
Net income 2018 9 628 M
Finance 2018 15 293 M
Yield 2018 6,26%
P/E ratio 2018 6,33
P/E ratio 2019 6,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 62 735 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | DAI | DE0007100000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 73,3 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-19.12%73 513
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP1.92%217 525
VOLKSWAGEN-13.09%86 143
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-8.70%61 504
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-3.88%55 397
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.13%53 812
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.