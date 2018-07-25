The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 models: More agility for the powerhouse of the C-Class 0 07/25/2018 | 12:18am CEST Send by mail :

Fuel consumption combined: 10.4-9.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 236-227 g/km* Affalterbach. Powerful V8 engines, thrilling driving dynamics and distinct design have made the Mercedes-AMG C 63 model range a bestseller. The Saloon, Estate, Coupé and Cabriolet (combined fuel consumption: 10.4-9.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 236-227 g/km)[1] now feature a sharper exterior, a modernised interior and even more agility. The fast-shifting AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, the electronically controlled rear-axle differential, and the nine-stage AMG TRACTION CONTROL (in the C 63 S) take longitudinal and lateral dynamics to a new level. AMG DYNAMICS enhances driving pleasure, too: this built-in dynamic handling control extends the functions of the ESP®, allowing precisely measured torque distribution on the rear axle (Torque Vectoring), which increases agility while maintaining a high level of stability. The new C 63 has a more emotive look, too: the AMG-specific radiator trim underscores the brand identity while emphasising the muscular appearance. The interior benefits from an optional fully digital cockpit with unmistakable AMG displays and the new generation of AMG steering wheels. The C 63 is the bedrock of Mercedes-AMG. Drivers and fans love it because it is one of a kind in its segment. Its signature feature is the immensely powerful eight-cylinder engine ‑ no other model in the competitive environment can pick from such an embarrassment of riches. The V8 is an unshakeable part of the AMG brand identity. The rear-wheel drive, the AMG-specific suspension and the athletic overall appearance likewise set the C 63 apart from its competitors. It also offers a wealth of individualisation options, including four body versions, two output variants and an extensive range of optional extras. [1] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. 'The AMG C-Class is our best-selling model series and therefore a key cornerstone of our company's success of recent years. We have therefore increasingly expanded our C-Class offer: customers can now choose between twelve models from the C-Class family. As part of the latest facelift, we have upgraded all variants of the model series even more substantially,' says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. 'This relates to the 43-series models and especially, of course, to the AMG C 63. The perfected driving dynamics and expressive design underscore the powerful, muscular character of the rear-wheel-drive icon.' The comprehensive model update includes a raft of measures with one thing in mind above all: to further sharpen the longitudinal and lateral dynamics. One of the new features in the C 63 is the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission with wet start-off clutch (previously 7-speed transmission). It allows faster bursts of speed and more spontaneous responses to the driver's accelerator pedal input. In addition, the rear-axle limited-slip differential fitted as standard is now electronically controlled on all versions, allowing more precise traction control. AMG TRACTION CONTROL (in the C 63 S) enables the slip on the rear axle to be controlled in nine stages, which keen drivers should appreciate, especially when driving on the race track and under changeable road conditions. The new, integrated dynamic handling control system AMG DYNAMICS enhances driving enjoyment, too. AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission with shorter shift times The C 63 now makes use for the first time of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, which the Mercedes-AMG developers have tuned specifically for a dynamic driving experience. A wet start-off clutch replaces the torque converter. This saves weight and optimises the response to the driver's accelerator pedal input, particularly during acceleration and load changes. The multiple downshift function allows more spontaneous bursts of speed, while the double-declutching function in the 'Sport' and 'Sport+' drive programs makes for an even more emotive driving experience. Defined ignition adjustments also provide faster gear shifts in the other modes. In all modes moving off occurs in first gear in order to always guarantee a dynamic driving experience. 'Manual' mode can be selected using a separate button in the centre console. The gear changes are based on the selected drive program, and the driver can now change gear using the paddles on the steering wheel. Moreover, the transmission stays in the selected gear and does not automatically shift up when the engine speed reaches the limit. Up to six drive programs for an individual driving experience The handling characteristics of the new C 63 can be modified by selecting from the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs: 'Slippery', 'Comfort', 'Sport', 'Sport+', 'RACE' (in the C 63 S) and 'Individual'. This changes important parameters such as engine and transmission response, steering characteristics, suspension damping, and exhaust sound. The programs are selected using the paddle in the centre console and then visualised in the instrument cluster and on the multimedia display. 'Slippery': the new 'Slippery' drive program is optimised for slippery road conditions, with reduced power and a flat engine curve.

'Comfort': comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, e.g. thanks to very early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up for an emphasis on comfort.

'Sport': sporty characteristics thanks to a more agile response to the driver's accelerator pedal input, shorter shift times, earlier downshifts and significantly more emotive gear shifts owing to double-declutching. A more dynamic suspension and steering set-up.

'Sport+': extremely sporty characteristics thanks to an even more agile throttle response, increased acoustic emphasis on double-declutching on downshifts as well as selective torque control on upshifts with cylinder suppression for optimal shift times. Increased idle speed for faster pull-away. An even more dynamic suspension, steering and drivetrain set-up.

'Individual': personalised drive system, suspension, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS and the exhaust system.

'RACE': the C 63 S additionally features the 'RACE' drive program for highly dynamic driving on closed-off race tracks, in which all the parameters are configured for maximum performance. AMG DYNAMICS enhances agility and safety The C 63 and C 63 S both offer AMG DYNAMICS, a new feature of the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. This built-in dynamic handling control extends the functions of the ESP® (Electronic Stability Program), allowing precisely measured torque distribution on the rear axle (Torque Vectoring), which increases agility while maintaining a high level of stability. AMG DYNAMICS optimises lateral dynamics and maximises traction when cornering. Particularly remarkable: AMG DYNAMICS calculates how the vehicle will react. To do this, the system uses the available sensors that detect the speed, the steering angle or the yaw rate, for instance. Based on the pilot-control principle it is possible to anticipate the vehicle behaviour on the basis of the driver's actions and the data from the sensors. The control system reacts in this way before the driver can - and with no noticeable or disruptive intervention by the system. The driver gets an authentic driving feel with high cornering dynamics and optimum traction as well as high stability and predictable handling. Even experienced drivers receive optimum assistance without being patronised by the system. The different AMG DYNAMICS modes are named 'Basic', 'Advanced', 'Pro' and 'Master'. The drive program selection indicated on the multimedia display now shows the new AMG DYNAMICS symbol with the relevant additional term instead of the previous ESP® symbol. 'Basic' is assigned to the 'Slippery' and 'Comfort' drive programs. Here the C 63 demonstrates exceptionally stable handling characteristics with high yaw damping.

'Advanced' is activated in the 'Sport' program. The C 63 remains neutrally balanced. The lower yaw damping, lower steering angle requirement and enhanced agility support dynamic manoeuvres such as driving on winding country roads.

'Pro' (short for 'Professional') belongs to the 'Sport+' program. In 'Pro' the driver receives even more assistance for dynamic driving manoeuvres while agility and precision when cornering are further enhanced.

'Master' is available exclusively for the C 63 S and is linked to the RACE drive program. 'Master' mode is aimed at drivers who want to experience dynamism and driving enjoyment on closed-off circuits. 'Master' offers a vehicle balance with slight oversteer, a low steering angle requirement and more agile steering. In this way, 'Master' ensures maximum agility and fully exploits the dynamic potential of the new C 63 S. To enter 'Master' mode, the driver must switch the ESP® to ESP® SPORT handling mode or to ESP® OFF using the separate button in the centre console. This is indicated to the driver in the head unit. In the 'Individual' drive program, the driver can select their own desired AMG DYNAMICS stage: Basic, Advanced, Pro or Master (only C 63 S). Irrespective of the drive programs, as before it is possible to use the display buttons in the centre console to directly select manual transmission mode, the favoured suspension level and also the exhaust system, for instance. Slip preselectable in nine levels: AMG TRACTION CONTROL AMG TRACTION CONTROL allows the driver to have an even more precise influence on the handling characteristics of the new C 63 S. It allows preselection of the slip on the rear axle in one of nine levels. To start with, the driver must switch off the ESP® using the separate button in the centre console (ESP® OFF position). Depending on the setting, the system permits more or less slip on the rear wheels ‑ very helpful in varying road conditions. Corresponding characteristic maps are stored in the vehicle electronics to this end. Level 1 is programmed for driving in the wet with high safety reserves. Level 9 allows maximum slip on the rear axle. Control is via the controller on the new AMG performance steering wheel. Three yellow and six red light spots are used to indicate the current setting in the integrated controller display and in the instrument cluster's central display. The AMG development has a major advantage over conventional systems in that it anticipates situations with the help of a virtual µ (mu) simulator and other data processed by a control unit within a fraction of a second. The maximum permissible drive slip on the rear wheels is calculated depending on the selected AMG TRACTION CONTROL level. When the wheels reach this level of slip during acceleration, the traction control modulates the engine output so that this level is not exceeded and the C 63 S continues accelerating with this specified slip. The driver receives assistance for one of the most challenging aspects of driving, namely selecting the optimum engine torque and the optimum torque increase when accelerating out of a turn. Drivers can get as much grip as they want and have dialled in. The precisely measured power delivery of the engine when accelerating out of a turn is one of the most important criteria for achieving a top lap time. With adaptive damping adjustment: the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension With its adjustable, electronically controlled damping system, the AMG RIDE CONTROL steel suspension of the C 63 provides both sporty driving dynamics and the brand's hallmark comfort on long journeys. The basis for this is formed by the 4-link front axle and multi-link independent rear suspension. The AMG-specific kinematics and elastokinematics with newly developed components result in very high camber stability when cornering at speed. The adaptive damping adjustment comes as standard. This fully automatic, electronically controlled system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the current requirements. This improves driving safety and ride comfort. The damping is adjusted individually for each wheel, and depends on the driving style, the road surface and the selected suspension setting. The ideal operating point can be selected at all times on the basis of a broad scope of information relating to acceleration or vehicle speed, for example. Via a switch on the centre console, the driver can select between three different sets of damper characteristics, namely 'Comfort', 'Sport' and 'Sport+', and thus individually influence the driving experience - from highly comfortable to sportily taut. Rear-axle limited-slip differential: optimal traction, even on the race track For improved traction and driving dynamics, all C 63 and C 63 S models are equipped with an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential. It reduces the slip on the inner wheel. The result is that it allows the driver to accelerate out of corners earlier thanks to the improved traction. The car remains more stable when braking from high speeds, and the limited-slip differential also improves traction when accelerating fast from a standing start. The greatest benefit of the electronically controlled locking differential is the especially sensitive and fast control, which pushes the critical threshold higher, making it even easier to drive at the vehicle's limits. Unique offering in the segment with V8 biturbo engine All four body styles are available as basic model and S-model: the proven AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine puts out 350 kW (476 hp) or 375 kW (510 hp), while the maximum torque is 650 or 700 Nm. Depending on body style, the C 63 S accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, the C 63 in 4.0 seconds. The C 63 S Saloon and Coupé have a top speed of 290 km/h, the C 63 S Estate and Cabriolet 280 km/h, while the figure for the C 63 variants is 250 km/h (electronically limited in each case). The C 63 can also have its top speed increased as an option. V8 biturbo closely related to engine in the Mercedes-AMG GT The 4.0-litre eight-cylinder biturbo engine is already used in numerous AMG performance vehicles. A characteristic feature is that the two turbochargers are positioned not on the outside of the cylinder banks, but inside the cylinder 'V'. The main advantages of this design are the compact engine construction and optimal response. The spray-guided direct petrol injection system ensures clean and efficient combustion with high thermodynamic efficiency. Fast-acting piezo injectors enable multiple injections of fuel to be delivered to the engine on demand and with the utmost precision. The large cooling system guarantees the performance of the engine even under extreme loading ‑ such as at track days on a racing circuit. The same is true for the flow-optimised cylinder heads, which are made of a special heat-resistant alloy. Continuous adjustment of the intake and exhaust camshafts improves power delivery and efficiency. It delivers excellent throttle response and optimises the charge cycle for every operating point. An oil pump with variable control also contributes to low fuel consumption. One mechanic assembles each engine in the engine shop in Affalterbach according to the 'one man ‑ one engine' principle. C 63 S with dynamic engine mounts as standard The more powerful C 63 S comes with dynamic engine mounts. These resolve the conflicting aims of comfort and dynamic performance by reducing vibrations in the engine/transmission unit. These dynamic mounts are instantly and variably able to adapt their rigidity to the driving conditions and style of driving. Soft engine mounts improve comfort, as they provide more effective decoupling of noise and vibration. However, handling and agility benefit from a generally stiffer mount set-up. The driver feels more connected to the vehicle when driving dynamically, as there is more feedback and the steering response is more direct. All in all the driver benefits from more precise vehicle control: minimised mass movements of the major assemblies mean less corrective action needs to be taken by the driver when steering into bends. Even greater emphasis on brand identity: the exterior design The exterior of the new C 63 underscores the brand identity of the performance models with the AMG-specific radiator trim with vertical louvres in high-gloss chrome. With a redesigned transverse fin in the outer air inlets, the front apron in A-wing design gives an even stronger emphasis to the width of the vehicle. When viewed from the side, eye-catching features include the sporty side skirts plus aerodynamically optimised AMG light-alloy wheels. Their specifically designed outer aero rings and spoke geometry which has been optimised in the wind tunnel help to improve air flow around the wheels and thus increase aerodynamic efficiency. The developers aimed for the optimal combination of aerodynamics, weight and brake cooling, for maximum performance and optimum efficiency. There is a choice of two aerodynamically optimised wheel designs for the C 63: in the standard specification, the vehicles are shod with 18-inch 10-spoke aero-wheels, painted in tantalite grey with a high-sheen finish. Standard on the S‑variants and optional for the basic models, there is also a 19-inch five-twin-spoke design, likewise painted in tantalite grey with a high-sheen finish. Redesigned rear view The rear view, too, with two remodelled twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome, has a muscular look, which is reinforced by the new, more expressive diffuser. The S-versions are additionally provided with a diffuser board. The lateral air curtain look of the rear apron makes for improved air flow at the rear end, as does the spoiler lip on the boot lid (Estate: roof spoiler), which is painted in the vehicle colour. The optional AMG Aerodynamics package for the C 63 Coupé provides an even sportier look: the more expressive front splitter, spoiler lip with integral Gurney flap, broader side skirt inserts, flics in the rear bumper and more expressive diffuser insert are finished in high-gloss black. New trim and equipment details: the interior design The interior reinforces the dynamic calibre of the new C 63 with numerous details. The standard specification includes the classic-sporty equipment with black seat covers in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre, combined with trim in black piano-lacquer look/light longitudinal-grain aluminium. New options for all four body styles include trim in anthracite open-pore oak wood, open-pore walnut wood plus the combination of longitudinal-grain aluminium for the doors and black open-pore ash wood for the centre console. Additionally available are AMG trim in carbon fibre/light longitudinal-grain aluminium and AMG trim in matt silver fibreglass. The options for the upholstery are nappa leather in black, black with grey accents, red pepper/black, platinum white pearl/black and, as a new option, magma grey/black with yellow contrasting topstitching. For the Saloon and Estate, a combination from the designo range comes with diamond quilting in saddle brown/black and platinum white pearl/black. Performance seats with extended features The optional AMG Performance seats provide optimum lateral support when adopting a dynamic driving style thanks to the special design of the seat side bolsters of the seat cushion and backrest. As an option, the seat side bolsters can be perfectly adjusted to the body contours by means of built-in air cushions. The Performance seats additionally lend the interior a sporty, distinctive character with their integral head restraints. The seats can not only be heated, but now also climatised in three levels in conjunction with leather upholstery. For the Cabriolet, there is also the optional AIRSCARF neck-level heating. The AMG Performance seats are available in all upholstery options. Interior with innovative control and display concept Whether with touchpad and Controller, touch control buttons on the steering wheel or by voice control: the operating system of the C 63 is just as versatile as it is flexible. All options are aimed at enabling the control tasks to be carried out as conveniently, quickly and appropriately to the situation as possible. Just as flexible is the display of the optional fully digital instrument cluster in front of the driver with 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) screen diagonal, which brings the vehicle functions directly to life with the three AMG-specific display styles of 'Classic', 'Sporty' or 'Supersport'. A host of additional AMG information Via the specific AMG menu, the driver is able to call up a host of additional information to make the driving experience even sportier: Warm-up: engine and transmission oil temperature plus charge pressure as Boost display

Set-up: current status of systems such as the drive system, suspension, AMG Dynamics, exhaust system, ESP ® , transmission

, transmission G-Force: display of current g-forces in a coordinate system and ability to save maximum values

Race Timer: manual stopwatch for lap times and colour display of fastest and slowest laps, plus average speed and distance

If the AMG TRACK PACE option is ordered, instead of 'Race Timer' the instrument cluster shows the 'AMG TRACK PACE' menu, with visualisations of race tracks, sector and lap times

There is also a specific AMG TRACK PACE view in the optional head-up display (HUD) with circuit graphic, bends, braking points, delta speed and absolute times

Engine data: engine torque / rated output in a bar chart plus charge pressure as Boost display In addition there is a digital display of the speed and the currently engaged gear. Manual transmission mode is identified by a yellow 'M' and a prompt to shift up when reaching maximum engine speed, a touch inspired by the world of Formula 1. The visualisations in the central media display equally enable further vehicle functions to be experienced even better, among other things through animated presentation of the driving assistance, vehicle and communication systems. A media display measuring 17.8 cm (7 inches) with a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels comes as standard on board. Another alternative is the 26.0 cm (10.25-inch) media display with a resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels, standard in conjunction with COMAND Online. Firm grip guaranteed: the new generation of AMG steering wheels Extremely sporty design, a grippy shape with a heavily contoured rim and intuitive operation are the key attributes of the new AMG steering wheel in nappa leather, which comes as standard. It has a flattened bottom section and is perforated in the grip area. The galvanised steering wheel gearshift paddles allow an even sportier driving style with manual gear shifting. On the C 63 S, the steering wheel comes as standard with a rim in nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre (optional for C 63). The AMG steering wheel is optionally available in nappa leather with trim in black piano lacquer, DINAMICA all-round as well as DINAMICA with trim in high-gloss carbon fibre. The built-in Touch Control buttons are a new feature. These can be used to control the functions of the instrument cluster (left) and the multimedia system (right) by means of horizontal and vertical swiping movements of the finger. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and the cruise control are adjusted in the control panels on the left. The control panels on the right are used to activate the voice control and telephone, and to regulate the sound volume, music selection and other functions of the multimedia system. In the C 63 S, the new performance steering wheel is equipped with innovative additional elements (optional for C 63). They consist of a round controller with an integral display beneath the right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned colour display buttons beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. The AMG drive programs can be actuated directly via the controller. The selected drive program is shown on the colour LCD display directly integrated in the controller. With the two freely configurable display buttons and the additional switches, further AMG functions can be controlled within easy reach, directly on the steering wheel. This means that the driver can concentrate fully on dynamic driving without having to take their hands off the wheel. Each function required can be depicted on the other LCD display, and its switch is tapped by the driver to set the respective function. The driver's two preferred AMG functions can be defined in this way and the settings changed with just one tap of the finger. Data logger for use on the race track: AMG TRACK PACE As the virtual race engineer for recording data when driving on closed-off race tracks, AMG TRACK PACE provides a significantly extended and even more precise scope of functions. On the C 63 S, AMG TRACK PACE is a standard (C 63: optional) part of the optional COMAND Online infotainment system. If this function is enabled, while driving on a race track, over 80 vehicle-specific sets of data (e.g. speed, acceleration) are recorded ten times per second. On top of this there are displays of lap and sector times, as well as of the respective difference for a reference time. Because specific display elements are shown in green or red, the driver is able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether he/she is currently faster or slower than the best time. After putting in some fast laps, the driver can use the data to analyse and, if necessary, improve his or her driving skills. In addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-100 km/h, ¼ mile, 100-0 km/h) can be measured and saved. Thanks to a new developed algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG TRACK PACE even detects when the circuit is departed from or shortened. Alongside GPS data, the sensors available in the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speeds) are used. The data are displayed on the multimedia display, in the instrument cluster and on the head-up display. Well-known race tracks like, for example the Nürburgring or Spa Francorchamps, are pre-stored. Furthermore, it is also possible to record your own circuits. The map display can be switched from 2D to 3D and updated online. Direct and with clear feedback: the AMG speed-sensitive steering The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a constant ratio. It impresses with its precise, authentic feedback. The steering servo assistance is reduced at high speeds, and continuously increases at lower speeds. This means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, and that the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. The steering servo assistance in the two modes 'Comfort' and 'Sport' is automatically linked with the currently selected drive program. Exhaust system with flap technology for a differentiated engine sound The typical V8 engine sound is another key element of the AMG driving experience. The C 63 comes as standard with an AMG exhaust system with a variable flap. This is steplessly map-controlled depending on the drive program, the power demanded by the driver and the engine speed. The engine sound varies accordingly between discreet/suitable for long-distance driving, and robust/emotively appealing. A Performance exhaust system with three selectable exhaust flaps is optionally available for both engine variants. This gives the driver an even wider sound range. In any case, the exhaust systems are designed in such a way that all statutory noise limits are complied with at all times, irrespective of the flap position. Wellness on long-distance journeys: ENERGIZING comfort control The optional ENERGIZING comfort control is also available for the new C 63. It networks together the various comfort systems in the vehicle and uses specific functions of the air conditioning and seats (heating, ventilation) plus lighting and music moods. Depending on the mood or requirement of the driver, it generates a special wellness set-up to enhance well-being and performance. Technical data at a glance Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Saloon Mercedes-AMG C 63 Saloon Engine 4.0-litre V8 with two turbochargers 4.0-litre V8 with two turbochargers Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Max. output 375 kW (510 hp) at 5500-6250 rpm 350 kW (476 hp) at 5500-6250 rpm Peak torque 700 Nm at 2000-4500 rpm 650 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm Drive system Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Combined fuel consumption 9.9 l/100 km* 9.9 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 227 g/km* 227 g/km* Efficiency class G G Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.0 s 4.1 s Top speed 290 km/h** 250 km/h** * The stated (provisional) figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. ** Electronically limited Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Estate Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate Engine 4.0-litre V8 with two turbochargers 4.0-litre V8 with two turbochargers Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 375 kW (510 hp) at 5500-6250 rpm 350 kW (476 hp) at 5500-6250 rpm Peak torque 700 Nm at 2000-4500 rpm 650 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm Drive system Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Combined fuel consumption 10.0 l/100 km* 10.0 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 229 g/km* 228 g/km* Efficiency class F F Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.1 s 4.2 s Top speed 280 km/h** 250 km/h** * The stated (provisional) figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. ** Electronically limited Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé Engine 4.0-litre V8 with two turbochargers 4.0-litre V8 with two turbochargers Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 375 kW (510 hp) at 5500-6250 rpm 350 kW (476 hp) at 5500-6250 rpm Peak torque 700 Nm at 2000-4500 rpm 650 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm Drive system Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Combined fuel consumption 10.1 l/100 km* 10.1 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 230 g/km* 230 g/km* Efficiency class F F Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.9 s 4.0 s Top speed 290 km/h** 250 km/h** * The stated (provisional) figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. ** Electronically limited Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Cabriolet Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet Engine 4.0-litre V8 with two turbochargers 4.0-litre V8 with two turbochargers Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 375 kW (510 hp) at 5500-6250 rpm 350 kW (476 hp) at 5500-6250 rpm Peak torque 700 Nm at 2000-4500 rpm 650 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm Drive system Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Combined fuel consumption 10.4 l/100 km* 10.4 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 236 g/km* 236 g/km* Efficiency class F F Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.1 s 4.2 s Top speed 280 km/h** 250 km/h** * The stated (provisional) figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. 