Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

U.S. automakers bet on diesel trucks after VW scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 06:46pm CET
Traffic heads out of downtown Houston

U.S. automakers are unveiling new diesel pickup trucks even as diesel sales have fallen sharply since Volkswagen AG's (>> Volkswagen) 2015 diesel emissions scandal.

U.S. automakers are unveiling new diesel pickup trucks even as diesel sales have fallen sharply since Volkswagen AG's (>> Volkswagen) 2015 diesel emissions scandal.

General Motors Co (>> General Motors Corporation) said at the Detroit auto show it would offer a diesel 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and now offers diesel versions of its Equinox, Cruze, Colorado, Express and medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

GM product chief Mark Reuss said the automaker did not create the diesel crisis and know how to comply with diesel emissions requirements. "We know how to do it, we know how to do it very well. There’s big value there but you've got to get it right," he told reporters at an auto show event Saturday.

Overall U.S. light-duty diesel sales fell 19 percent in 2017 to 94,810, according to hybridcars.com, and accounted for less than 1 percent of U.S. vehicle sales. Nearly half of U.S. diesel sales were Ford Transit diesel vans.

Ford Motor Co (>> Ford Motor Company) plans this spring to offer a diesel engine version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck. Ford executives said they expect the F-150 diesel model with a 10-speed transmission to achieve 30 miles per gallon highway fuel efficiency, a level comparable to some midsize cars.

Fiat Chrysler in 2013 offered a diesel engine in its light duty Ram pickup models and claiming best-in-class fuel economy.

There has been growing scrutiny of diesel vehicles in the United States since Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to installing secret software on diesel U.S. vehicles that allowed them to emit excess emissions.

Last year, the Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing it of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks sold since 2014. In July, Fiat Chrysler won approval from federal and California regulators to sell 2017 diesel vehicles. It also faces suits from diesel vehicle owners.

Volkswagen North America chief Hinrich Woebcken on Sunday reiterated it will not resume U.S. diesel sales after halting sales in September 2015. "We definitely pulled the plug for diesels here in this country," he said.

In May, German automaker Daimler AG (>> Daimler) dropped plans to seek U.S. approval to sell 2017 Mercedes-Benz U.S. diesel models. The company disclosed earlier investigations by authorities of diesel emissions could lead to significant penalties and recalls.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
06:46p U.S. automakers bet on diesel trucks after VW scandal
05:09p MERCEDES-BENZ IN DETROIT : Legend meets legend – Arnold Schwarzenegger int..
03:51p DAIMLER : Mercedes 'can't guarantee' meeting EU carbon goals - CEO
03:32p GERMAN CARMAKERS EYE FURTHER U.S. MA : Vda
03:32p GERMAN CARMAKERS EYE FURTHER U.S. MA : Vda
01:22p DAIMLER : Germany Gives 126 Daimler Commercial Vehicles to Jordan
01:09p DAIMLER : The new Mercedes-AMG 53-series models of the CLS, E-Class Coupé and E-..
12:14p DAIMLER : The Defence Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Ursula von..
05:57a Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022
05:57a Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:42a ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My December 88-Stock Portfolio Review
01/14 Detroit Auto Show kicks into gear
01/12 Trading The Coming Earnings Hit On Apple
01/11 VILAS FUND PARTNER UP 65% IN 2017 : Short Tesla Inc. Is Now Largest Holding
01/04 Rally time for European automakers
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 163 B
EBIT 2017 14 608 M
Net income 2017 10 025 M
Finance 2017 17 349 M
Yield 2017 4,73%
P/E ratio 2017 7,90
P/E ratio 2018 8,06
EV / Sales 2017 0,38x
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
Capitalization 79 361 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | DAI | DE0007100000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 77,6 €
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Brecht Chief Information Officer
Ola Kaellenius Head-Group Research
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER4.77%96 813
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.81%222 691
VOLKSWAGEN8.03%110 391
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.43%71 085
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.10%64 733
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.51%62 768
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.