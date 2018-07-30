Daiwa Securities : Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Options Utilizing Stock Acquisition Rights

July 30, 2018

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Options Utilizing Stock Acquisition Rights

This document is an unofficial translation of a press release announced on July 30, 2018 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (hereinafter "Company") resolved to issue stock acquisition rights pursuant to Articles 236, 238, and 239 of the Companies Act for the purpose of granting stock options, at an Executive Management Committee held today. The delegation to decide the terms of issuance of stock acquisition rights was authorized at the Company's 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2018. The terms are as outlined below.

1. Name of Common Stock Acquisition Rights Series 15 Stock Acquisition Rights

2. Number of Common Stock Acquisition Rights to be Issued 74,755 Stock Acquisition Rights set according to 4. below. The aggregate number of shares to be issued upon exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights shall not exceed 7,475,500. If the number of granted shares is adjusted pursuant to 4. ① below, the maximum number of Common Stock Acquisition Rights to be issued shall be multiplied by the number of granted shares after the adjustment.

3. Amount to be Paid In upon Issuance of Common Stock Acquisition Rights Common Stock Acquisition Rights shall be issued without consideration and require no payment.

4. Terms of Common Stock Acquisition Rights ① Class and Number of Shares to be Issued upon Exercise of Common Stock Acquisition

Rights

The number of shares to be issued upon exercise of one (1) Common Stock Acquisition Rights (hereinafter, "Number of Granted Shares") shall be 100 shares of Common Stock. If the Company splits or consolidates the shares of Common Stock after the date of resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, "Resolution Date"), the Number of Granted Shares shall be adjusted in accordance withthe following formula. An adjustment shall be made only with respect to the Number of Granted Shares for the Common Stock Acquisition Rights which have not been exercised at the time of the adjustment. Any fraction less than one (1) share resulting from the adjustment shall be disregarded.

In addition, in the case of a merger with any other company, corporate split or capital reduction of the Company, or in any other case similar thereto where an adjustment of the Number of Granted Shares shall be required, in each case after the Resolution Date, the Number of Granted Shares shall be appropriately adjusted to the extent reasonable.

② Amount to be Paid In upon Exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights

The amount to be paid in upon exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights shall be the amount to be paid in per share (hereinafter, "Exercise Price") multiplied by the Number of Granted Shares.

The Exercise Price shall be 1.05 times the higher price of the following (i) or (ii). Any fraction less than one (1) yen resulting from the adjustment shall be rounded up to the nearest one (1) yen.

(i) The average of the closing prices of Common Stock in the trading thereof on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (each, "Closing Price") for trading days (excluding days on which there is no Closing Price) during the month prior to the month of the Allocation Date of Common Stock Acquisition Rights set according to 5. Below (hereinafter, "Allocation Date), or

(ii) The Closing Price on the Allocation Date of Common Stock Acquisition Rights (if there is no Closing Price on such date, the Closing Price for the immediate preceding trading day).

If the Company splits or consolidates the shares of Common Stock after the Allocation Date, the Exercise Price shall be adjusted in accordance to the following formula, and any fraction less than one (1) yen resulting from the adjustment shall be rounded up to the nearest one (1) yen.

The Exercise Price shall be adjusted using the following formula, in the event theCompany issues shares below market price (except in the case of conversion of securities to be converted or that can be converted to Common Stock of the Company, or exercise of common stock acquisition rights (including those attached to bonds with common stock acquisition rights) which can claim issuance of Common Stock of the Company). Any fraction less than one (1) yen resulting from the adjustment shall be rounded up to the nearest one (1) yen.

"Outstanding number of shares" is the number of shares issued subtracting any treasury stocks of Common Stock.

Other than the above, in the case of a merger with any other company, corporate split or capital reduction of the Company, or in any other case similar thereto where an adjustment of the Exercise Price shall be required, in each case after the Allocation Date, the Exercise Price shall be appropriately adjusted to the extent reasonable.

③ Exercise Period of Common Stock Acquisition Rights From July 1, 2023 to June 26, 2028

④ Terms Regarding Increase in Capital Stock and Additional Paid-in Capital upon Exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights 1) The amount of capital stock to increase upon issuance of Common Stock due to exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights shall be half of the limit of the capital increase calculated according to Paragraph 1 of Article 17 of the Accounting Regulation Ordinance. Any fraction less than one (1) yen resulting from the calculation shall be rounded up to the nearest one (1) yen. 2) The amount of additional paid-in capital to increase upon issuance of Common Stock due to exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights shall be the difference between the limit of the capital increase and the increase in capital stock, both stated in 1) above.

⑤ Restriction on Transfer of Common Stock Acquisition Rights Common Stock Acquisition Rights are non-transferable unless the Board of Directors of the Company approves such transfer.

⑥ Conditions for Exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights 1) Common Stock Acquisition Rights cannot be exercised in part.

2) Other conditions for exercise shall be set forth in Stock Acquisition Rights Allocation Agreement between the Company and the holder of Common Stock Acquisition Rights.

⑦ Terms and Conditions of Acquisition of Common Stock Acquisition Rights

The Company may acquire Common Stock Acquisition Rights without consideration when a holder loses all qualifications for exercising Common Stock Acquisition Rights or waives all or part of his/her Common Stock Acquisition Rights.