January 25, 2018

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Presentation of Myanmar's Capital Market Activation Support Plan to the Ministry of Planning and Finance of Myanmar

Today, the Financial Services Agency, Japan Exchange Group, Inc. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. presented the Ministry of Planning and Finance of Myanmar with a support plan "LIST (Listing + Investment Strategy and Timeline) for Myanmar (Myanmar LIST)" for the activation of the capital market of Myanmar.

Myanmar LIST is intended to develop a shared awareness of issues and challenges of Myanmar's capital market between Japan and Myanmar, and implement and suggest the efforts and measures to further activate capital market of Myanmar.

Based on this plan, the Financial Services Agency, Japan Exchange Group, Inc. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. will continue to provide persistent support to the capital market development through dialogue with the Myanmar side.

Presentation of Myanmar's Capital Market Activation Support Plan to the Ministry of Planning and Finance of Myanmar (Financial Services Agency website)

http://www.fsa.go.jp/en/news/2018/20180125_2.html

